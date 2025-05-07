ETV Bharat / bharat

All About Scalp, Hammer Missiles And Kamikaze Drones India Used Under 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: India’s precision airstrikes against terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ put a spotlight on the country's air defence weapons used in the raids.

Some reports strongly suggested that the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Rafale jets armed with Scalp cruise missiles, Hammer standoff weapons and Kamikaze drones.

Per official claims, the strikes hit key terror camps and infrastructure in locations such as Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Gulpur, Bhimber, Sialkot, Muridke, Chak Amru, and Bahawalpur, which triggered the shelling tension along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

More about Scalp

Scalp or Système de Croisière Autonome à Longue Portée – Emploi Général is a ‘Storm Shadow’ missile in the UK, which has been integrated on India’s Rafales.

The Franco-British long-range, air-launched cruise missile was developed collaboratively by Matra and British Aerospace (now MBDA) since the mid-1990s.

Powered by a Microturbo TRI 60-30 turbojet engine, it produces the characteristic sound heard and has a range of over 560 km (in its export version). The 450 kg warhead, attached to it, is made for low-altitude terrains and is known to carry out raids with precision and stealth

Key features of Scalp

The Scalp missile has a range that typically exceeds 250 km, with some variants reaching up to 500 km. It can escape detection by air defence as it has a low radar cross-section and advanced navigation.

It uses inertial navigation, GPS, terrain-following radar, and an infrared terminal seeker for high accuracy and low observability.

The Scalp can carry a 450 kg BROACH tandem warhead capable of penetrating hardened targets before detonation. It can be fitted with various aircraft, including the Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale, and Mirage 2000 and can navigate through satellite navigation sensors.