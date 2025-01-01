Aligarh Youth Enters Pakistan To Meet Beloved, Lands Behind Bars

Aligarh: In a rerun of Pakistani woman Seema Haider's episode, an Aligarh youth was arrested for crossing over to Pakistan to meet his beloved. Tricenarian Badal Babdu, a resident of Nagla Khatkari village of Aligarh, befriended the Pakistani women on social media and unable to contain his desire, took a donkey route which ended with his apprehension in Mandi Bahauddin city of Punjab province in Pakistan and subsequent incarceration.

A video of his ordeal went viral in which a boy is seen giving information that the Pakistan Police detained an infiltrator, identified as Badal Babu, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Badal did not have a passport, visa, permission letter or any other document to enter the country. Police are interrogating him to find out how he ended up on the foreign soil.

Pakistan authorities said Badal confessed that he attempted to cross the border twice before, but failed. In his third attempt, he successfully sneaked into Pakistan to meet the woman in Mandi Bahauddin City.

Following his arrest, the Punjab Police (in Pakistan) produced him in the court which granted a 14-day judicial remand and fixed the next hearing on January 10.

Kripal Singh, Babu's father, said he made a passport but forgot to carry it with him. Badal, who used to work in Delhi, visited Pakistan with a friend earlier. A fortnight before Diwali a friend was taking him to Pakistan again. But he never spoke about the woman to any member of his family and the time of his visit to Pakistan.

"Badal is the second of my three sons and a daughter. We last talked before Diwali. We have appealed to the government to bring our son back safely," Singh said.

"We did not know that our son had been caught by the Pakistani Police. The last time we talked, he told us that he was going to Dubai. He left all his identity papers at home and went to work in Delhi. We appeal to the government for his safe repatriation," Badal's mother Gayatri said.

"The news of Badal Babu, a youth from Nagla Khitkari of Barla Police Station area, being caught in Pakistan has been received through social media. So far, no information has been sought from Pakistan or the Indian Embassy in this regard. Information about the whole case is being gathered. According to Badal's passport, issued on June 27, 2024, he was born on April 13, 2004," area officer Yogendra Malik said.