Aligarh Mob Attack Case: Seized Meat Sample Did Not Belong To 'Cow Or Any Cow Progeny', Says Report

Aligarh: The ongoing police investigation into a mob violence case in Harduaganj has taken a twist after a laboratory report confirmed that the seized meat sample did not belong to a "cow or any cow progeny," a police officer said. This revelation comes after a violent mob attacked four men on May 24, suspecting them of transporting meat of prohibited cattle.

SP Rural Amrit Jain told PTI on Wednesday that police immediately rescued the victims from the mob and admitted them to hospital. "The meat sample was sent to a government laboratory for testing. The forensic report of the meat sample has confirmed that it was not of cow or any cow progeny. We are investigating the entire sequence of events and will take action on the basis of our findings," Jain said.

The officer confirmed that four individuals named in the FIR lodged by the victims have already been arrested, with more arrests expected as the police search for others involved. The initial report had named 12 alleged attackers and 25 unnamed persons.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders from various parties, including members of Parliament who visited Aligarh after the attempted lynching, have demanded stringent action against all those involved in the attack.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, who visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, told media persons that the Harduaganj mob attack was "another incident orchestrated to polarise the society." He has called for a fast-track court to deal with the case. A Congress party delegation, including MP Imran Masood and former MP Kunwar Danish Ali, also met the four injured men at the hospital on Tuesday.

A delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders led by Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman is expected to arrive in Aligarh on Wednesday to meet the victims.