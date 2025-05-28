Aligarh Assault Victims Narrate Tale Of Horror

Aligarh: Their terror struck and traumatized faces tell what the four victims of assault by an alleged Hindutva group have been through. The four meat traders escaped death by a whisker on May 24 when they were attacked by some people allegedly associated with Hindu organization Bajrang Dal that had taken them to be cow smugglers. They are presently being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

A Bajrang Dal leader has however claimed that it was their vehicle that had hit the motorcycle of one of its affiliates and this led to the trouble.

“We were brutally beaten like animals for an hour and a half, stripped of our clothes. We kept saying that the truck had buffalo meat and not cow meat. We even had the papers but they did not listen,” one of the victims narrated to the ETV Bharat team.

“The Police were also present there but they were mere spectators. When we hid in a police vehicle, they said the mob would break their vehicle and threw us out. Later, a large number of policemen from Harduaganj Police Station arrived and saved us,” he added, pointing that they had given up hope of survival.

The four who were assaulted are Arbaaz, Kaleem, Aqeel and Adil . Adil’s condition is said to be serious. A large number of villagers had joined in the assault. The villagers overturned the pickup and also set it on fire. It was the arrival of a heavy Police force from Harduaganj that the assault stopped. Samples of the meat loaded in the pickup were sent for testing.

Kaleem said that they have been into buffalo meat trade for generations and get their goods from a factory. On that they had left with the goods in a pickup along with the relevant documents that included bills and a doctor’s receipt. They were followed by four five people on motorcycles and were stopped at some distance.

After brief questioning they attacked the traders brutally. “Now we want justice. The accused should be punished. We have no other work to do,” said Kaleem while pointing that this is his family’s vocation. He said the family is less educated and will do the same work again that they have been doing legally for decades.

“We have a license and a contract from the meat factory. We also had the gate pass on the day of the incident. We take buffalo meat from the factory every day and supply it to the shops legally,” he pointed out.

He went on to relate that the assault of Saturday has left deep scars on the souls of the victims. They bear marks of the assault all over their bodies. “There are injuries from head to toe. All the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and given the harshest punishment so that no one can target innocent people like this again,” he added.

Many people have been going to the hospital to enquire about their well being. Lok Sabha member Chandrashekhar Azad also met the traders on Saturday. Arbaaz related that his grandfather was also in the same business and his brother is also into it. “This is the only work we have and we will return to it. Those who beat us mercilessly should be punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kaleem’s aunt Afreen is angry at the victims being labeled as cow smugglers while they carried relevant documents showing that it was buffalo meat. “We work with proof. Despite this they accused us of carrying cow meat. Even the papers were torn,” she related.

Kaleem’s brother Dilshad expressed his dismay over the Police watching as mute spectators as the victims were beaten up with sticks, iron rods etc. “Initially, the Police kept quiet while these people got beaten up. All those against whom the case has been registered should be sent to jail. Our demand from the government is that strict action should be taken against the accused,” he said.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain, similar information was received 15 days ago also and the doctor's examination had found the meat to be that of buffalo. The truck driver in that incident also had all the necessary documents and was released.

Referring to Saturday’s incident, he said, “The matter is being investigated seriously. The Police have registered a case against 13 persons who have been named alongside 30 unknown people. Three accused were arrested on Sunday.”

Meanwhile Bajrang Dal leader Lavkush Bajrangi alleged that this was the same vehicle that had been caught carrying meat 15 days ago. He said that at that time, an official of the Panethi Police Station had let it go saying that it was buffalo meat. He said that on Saturday the pickup was carrying beef again and on receiving information the Bajrang Dal workers stopped it and the villagers had reached the spot. He claimed that it was the pickup that had hit the Bajrang Dal worker’s bike.

The incident has sparked outrage and is gradually snowballing into a major political issue.