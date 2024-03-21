Alibi for Its Imminent Defeat: BJP on Cong's Bank Account Freezing Charges

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

The BJP on Thursday dismissed the Congress' attack on the government over freezing of its bank accounts as the opposition party's "desperate" attempt to create an alibi for its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress' criticism of the government for suspending its bank accounts was rejected by the BJP as an attempt by the opposition party to fabricate a "desperate" justification for its impending loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday dismissed the Congress' attack on the government over freezing of its bank accounts as the opposition party's "desperate" attempt to create an alibi for its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying on the issue and also targeted Sonia Gandhi, saying both of them shamed Indian democracy globally with their "irresponsible" comments.

Prasad said the Congress did not file income tax returns in time, leading to the freezing of its accounts. The opposition party did not get any judicial relief and has now gone to the Supreme Court, he said, accusing Congress leaders of lying over the issue. He said the Congress was even pulled up by high court over the issue.

"We wish the Congress well and our gentle advice to the party is the more you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak the more ground you lose," Prasad said. If people don't want to vote for the Congress, the BJP cannot help it, he said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.