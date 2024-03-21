Alibi for Its Imminent Defeat: BJP on Cong's Bank Account Freezing Charges

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday dismissed the Congress' attack on the government over freezing of its bank accounts as the opposition party's "desperate" attempt to create an alibi for its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of lying on the issue and also targeted Sonia Gandhi, saying both of them shamed Indian democracy globally with their "irresponsible" comments.

Prasad said the Congress did not file income tax returns in time, leading to the freezing of its accounts. The opposition party did not get any judicial relief and has now gone to the Supreme Court, he said, accusing Congress leaders of lying over the issue. He said the Congress was even pulled up by high court over the issue.

"We wish the Congress well and our gentle advice to the party is the more you allow Rahul Gandhi to speak the more ground you lose," Prasad said. If people don't want to vote for the Congress, the BJP cannot help it, he said.