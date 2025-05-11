ETV Bharat / bharat

Alert Sentry Foils Intrusion Bid At Nagrota Military Station In J&K, Suffers Minor Injury In Gunfire

"On noticing suspicious movement, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with suspect," the Army said.

Alert Sentry Foils Intrusion Bid At Nagrota Military Station In J&K, Suffers Minor Injury In Gunfire (Representational Image/PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 1:41 AM IST

Srinagar: A sentry at the Nagrota Military Station in Jammu was injured in a brief exchange of fire after spotting suspicious movement near the perimeter late Saturday night, the Indian Army said.

According to a statement from the White Knight Corps (XVI Corps), headquartered at Nagrota, the alert soldier challenged the suspect upon noticing unusual activity near the military base. This led to a brief exchange of gunfire.

"On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect," the Army said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The sentry sustained a minor injury during the exchange of fire, the Army said, adding that search operations are currently underway to trace the intruder(s).

Meanwhile, multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire amid rising tensions between the two countries. Following the blast sounds, air raid sirens went off across the city, triggering panic among residents. Similar scenes unfolded in North Kashmir's Baramulla and Central Kashmir's Budgam districts.

Expressing shock over alleged violations, chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!."

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," Abdullah shared in another tweet.

