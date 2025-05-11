ETV Bharat / bharat

Alert Sentry Foils Intrusion Bid At Nagrota Military Station In J&K, Suffers Minor Injury In Gunfire

Srinagar: A sentry at the Nagrota Military Station in Jammu was injured in a brief exchange of fire after spotting suspicious movement near the perimeter late Saturday night, the Indian Army said.

According to a statement from the White Knight Corps (XVI Corps), headquartered at Nagrota, the alert soldier challenged the suspect upon noticing unusual activity near the military base. This led to a brief exchange of gunfire.

"On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect," the Army said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The sentry sustained a minor injury during the exchange of fire, the Army said, adding that search operations are currently underway to trace the intruder(s).