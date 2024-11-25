CPR Should Not Be Performed On Conscious Person; Doctor Slams Railway Minister For Sharing Video

New Delhi: A viral video shared by the Ministry of Railways shows a Travelling Ticket Examiner performing CPR on a 70-year-old passenger aboard a train. The passenger was reportedly conscious during the incident. This video has sparked intense debate on social media, with some praising the TTE's quick thinking, while many others criticised the examiner for ignoring proper medical protocols.

The incident occurred in the general coach of train number 15708, Amarpali Express, where an elderly passenger reportedly suffered a heart attack and required medical attention. The Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) stepped in and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the passenger.

"TTE's alertness gave a new lease of life to the passenger. While travelling in the general coach of train number 15708 Amrapali Express, a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack. The TTE deployed there immediately performed CPR and saved the life of the passenger. The passenger was later sent to a hospital at Chhapra railway station," the post shared by the official page of the Ministry of Railways read.

The gesture that was intended to receive praise has attracted significant criticism online. Doctors have pointed out that the Ministry is spreading misinformation, as CPR should not be performed on a conscious person. They urged the Ministry to remove the video clip from social media, as it may lead people to misunderstand proper CPR techniques.

A multi-award-winning hepatologist took to social media to criticise the Railway Minister for lacking medical science literacy and urged the minister to delete a specific post. "Dear Railways Minister, it is imperative that you delete this post. It showcases your lack of understanding of medical science and the utter lack of basic health literacy among the railway team currently working under you," the post stated.

He further informed and made people aware of the correct techniques and measures that need to be kept in mind before performing CPR on anyone.

Before starting CPR, check

Is the environment safe for the person?

Is the person conscious or not conscious?

If the person appears to be not conscious, tap or shake their shoulder and ask loudly, "Are you OK?"

If the person doesn't respond and you're with someone else who can help, have one person call the local emergency number and get an automated external defibrillator (AED) if one is available.

Please note, start CPR only on an unconscious patient

He also added, "Also, he stole a kiss from the passenger without his consent, in the name of "treatment." He should be booked for a criminal offence. Is this some kind of fetish from your staff? In India, kissing someone without consent would be considered a crime under the law of sexual harassment, specifically falling under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC, now BNS), essentially, any non-consensual physical contact, including a kiss, can be considered sexual assault and is punishable by law."