Album Shot Inside Agra Jama Masjid Enrages Muslims; ASI Lodges Complaint Against Makers

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing court proceedings over a plea seeking survey of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the local Muslim community has sought action against the mosque management committee after a video song of an album shot inside the mosque premises surfaced on social media.

The local Muslims said that the shooting of the song desecrated the mosque even as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has lodged a complaint with the local police station against the makers for shooting without permission.

The video album titled 'Tumse Pyar Hua' is believed to have been shot on April 21 this year and has been released on social media recently. As soon as the particular song came to light, the location raised eyebrows as the actors were seen romancing inside and around the mosque, a sacrosanct place of worship for Muslims.

As soon as the album was released, the Muslim community warned of agitation against it. The Muslim community said that Jama Masjid is a place of worship, where photography and videography are prohibited. The community also raised questions over the mosque community wondering how it allowed desecration of the mosque by giving a green signal to the makers to shoot inside the place of worship.

Letter submitted to ADM and Police Commissioner: Mohammad Kamil Abul Ulai, President of Sarva Samaj Hit Seva Samiti of Muslim society, has submitted a memorandum to ADM demanding action against the makers. In the memorandum, Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee President Zahid Qureshi and the committee officials have been accused of taking money to allow shooting of dance and song sequences inside the mosque premises.

Meanwhile, Advocate Ishrat Jahan has given a memorandum to the Police Commissioner demanding action against the makers. He said that Jama Masjid is a place of worship where shooting of songs is strictly prohibited. Rules were violated during the shooting in the mosque, Jahan said.

ASI Lodges Complaint: Archaeological Survey of India ASI's senior conservation assistant Kalandar Bind has lodged a case in Mantola police station. The ASI said in the complaint that the shooting was done without permission in the ASI protected monument Jama Masjid. The makers were supposed to deposit the shooting fee with the ASI and also submit a copy of the script which did not happen.

The ASI said that despite ban on shooting videos inside the Jama Masjid premises, video cameras, stands, trolley cameras were used in Jama Masjid which is a violation of Rule No. 41 (2A) of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules 1959.

Supervisor Removed: Jama Masjid Intezamia Local Agency President Zahid Qureshi said that an supervisor named Arshad has been fired from his job adding Arshad is "releasing these videos in connivance with opposition parties".