Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Raise Concerns For Travellers’ Safety, Delay In Train Operation
The NCR zone has taken strict action against unnecessary ACP incidents and arrested 3,228 people for their alleged involvement in these incidents
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Over 7000 alarm chain-pulling (ACP) incidents in various stations have become a menace, which is almost 5-7 per cent up from last year's incidents. This leads to serious safety concerns for rail passengers as well as trains. In addition, it has an effect on the punctuality of train operations, following which a special campaign is being launched to curb such unnecessary incidents.
Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway (NCR), told ETV Bharat, "From April to September, over 7,000 alarm chain pulling incidents were reported, which is almost a 5-7 per cent increase compared to last year's incidents."
"The Railways keep monitoring these incidents, and if it finds incidents are increasing in any of the stations, then it forms special teams to prevent such incidents. The authorities run special drives against chain-pulling incidents and make the people aware of its evil effect on smooth train movement and safety issues," Tripathi said.
As per railway data, authorities have taken strict action against unnecessary ACP incidents and arrested 3,228 people for their alleged involvement in these incidents.
Railway administration and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff often apprehend such alarm chain pullers and present them before a duty magistrate who decides whether to fine or send the offender to jail, the official said.
"It is noticed that sometimes, especially at night or in any section, such anti-social people often pull the alarm chain and run away from the train, following which they cannot be arrested. But railway staff are always alert to avoid such incidents," Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj division, said.
To ensure smooth train operations and passenger safety, a special campaign is being launched to curb incidents of unnecessary ACP. Unnecessary chain pulling not only impacts train punctuality but also seriously endangers passenger safety.
Meanwhile, RPF staff of Mysuru division two days ago conducted a safety awareness event about drugging, carrying of inflammable articles in trains and ACP incidents.
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Moradabad of Northern Railway on October 12 informed that an ACP in train no 13258 at Shahjahanpur led to a logjam involving many trains and resulted in a delay. Similarly, on Friday, train no 19020 got delayed due to the ACP in the train up ahead.
Authorities have appealed to passengers to avoid unnecessary chain pulling during their journeys. Its misuse causes inconvenience to passengers and adversely affects the punctuality and safety of trains.
At least 423 people in April, 599 in May, 617 in June, 579 in July, 526 in August, and 484 in September have been arrested.
Station-wise major arrests:
Prayagraj Junction (195), Prayagraj Chheoki (62), Naini Junction (175), Subedarganj (119), Mirzapur (142), Chunar (63), Kanpur Central (443), Fatehpur (205), Phaphund (86), Etawah (201), Tundla Junction (265), Khurja Junction (71), Shikohabad (102), and Aligarh Junction (212).
Punishable Offence:
As per railway rules, pulling of the alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause is a punishable offence under Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989. The penalty includes imprisonment up to one year or a fine of Rs 1000 or both.
