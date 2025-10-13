ETV Bharat / bharat

Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Raise Concerns For Travellers’ Safety, Delay In Train Operation

New Delhi: Over 7000 alarm chain-pulling (ACP) incidents in various stations have become a menace, which is almost 5-7 per cent up from last year's incidents. This leads to serious safety concerns for rail passengers as well as trains. In addition, it has an effect on the punctuality of train operations, following which a special campaign is being launched to curb such unnecessary incidents.

Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway (NCR), told ETV Bharat, "From April to September, over 7,000 alarm chain pulling incidents were reported, which is almost a 5-7 per cent increase compared to last year's incidents."

"The Railways keep monitoring these incidents, and if it finds incidents are increasing in any of the stations, then it forms special teams to prevent such incidents. The authorities run special drives against chain-pulling incidents and make the people aware of its evil effect on smooth train movement and safety issues," Tripathi said.

As per railway data, authorities have taken strict action against unnecessary ACP incidents and arrested 3,228 people for their alleged involvement in these incidents.

Railway administration and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff often apprehend such alarm chain pullers and present them before a duty magistrate who decides whether to fine or send the offender to jail, the official said.

"It is noticed that sometimes, especially at night or in any section, such anti-social people often pull the alarm chain and run away from the train, following which they cannot be arrested. But railway staff are always alert to avoid such incidents," Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj division, said.

To ensure smooth train operations and passenger safety, a special campaign is being launched to curb incidents of unnecessary ACP. Unnecessary chain pulling not only impacts train punctuality but also seriously endangers passenger safety.

Meanwhile, RPF staff of Mysuru division two days ago conducted a safety awareness event about drugging, carrying of inflammable articles in trains and ACP incidents.