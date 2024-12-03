Alappuzha Road Fatality: Overspeeding Led To Crash, Says KSRTC Conductor

Alappuzha: Bringing more clarity to the fatal accident in Kaerkode which claimed five MBBS students, KSRTC conductor Manish said it was the outcome of overspeeding.
Alappuzha RTO A K Dilu believes poor visibility might have a role in the fatality. "We learned about this after talking to the driver of the seven-seater 2010 model of Tavera by Chevrolet. He said of seeing something approaching the vehicle and cut it off," he said.
MVD officials and police concluded that heavy rains led to the impaired vision of the driver. The rented car was owned by Alappuzha native Shamilkhan. The medical students were going to Alappuzha city for a movie when the incident occurred. Onlookers said the car lost control and rammed into the bus.
How The Accident Occurred
The heartwrenching incident took place at midnight on December 2 on the National Highway at Kalerkode when an SUV with 11 medical students rammed into a KSRTC superfast bus playing on the Guruvayur-Kayamkulam route, leading to five deaths and injuries of six persons. Eyewitnesses said the car skidded on a waterlogged road, lost control and collided with the bus. The injured were shifted to Alappuzha District Hospital and Vandanam Medical College where five remain critical. The bodies of the deceased students will be kept for public viewing at Alappuzha Vandanam Medical College post-autopsy before being handed over to the relatives.
The Toll & Rescue Operations
The identities of the deceased students have been established as Muhammad Ibrahim (19) from Antroth in Lakshadweep, Sridev Valsan (19) from Shekhapuram of Palakkad, Muhammad Jabbar (19) from Madai of Kannur, Devanandan (19) from Kottakkal in Malappuram, and Ayush Shaji (19) from Alappuzha.
The mangled car added to the effort of the rescue workers as the trapped bodies were taken out after cutting the car off. The impact of the collision led to the shattering of the front window of the bus and falling out of the boarders, 12 of whom sustained minor injuries.
CM Vijayan Extends Condolences
Expressing grief, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was extremely painful and shared the grief of the bereaved families.
