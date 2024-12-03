ETV Bharat / bharat

Alappuzha Road Fatality: Overspeeding Led To Crash, Says KSRTC Conductor

Alappuzha: Bringing more clarity to the fatal accident in Kaerkode which claimed five MBBS students, KSRTC conductor Manish said it was the outcome of overspeeding.

Alappuzha RTO A K Dilu believes poor visibility might have a role in the fatality. "We learned about this after talking to the driver of the seven-seater 2010 model of Tavera by Chevrolet. He said of seeing something approaching the vehicle and cut it off," he said.

MVD officials and police concluded that heavy rains led to the impaired vision of the driver. The rented car was owned by Alappuzha native Shamilkhan. The medical students were going to Alappuzha city for a movie when the incident occurred. Onlookers said the car lost control and rammed into the bus.

How The Accident Occurred

The heartwrenching incident took place at midnight on December 2 on the National Highway at Kalerkode when an SUV with 11 medical students rammed into a KSRTC superfast bus playing on the Guruvayur-Kayamkulam route, leading to five deaths and injuries of six persons. Eyewitnesses said the car skidded on a waterlogged road, lost control and collided with the bus. The injured were shifted to Alappuzha District Hospital and Vandanam Medical College where five remain critical. The bodies of the deceased students will be kept for public viewing at Alappuzha Vandanam Medical College post-autopsy before being handed over to the relatives.