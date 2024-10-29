Akhnoor Operation Demonstrated Synergy With J&K Police: Army Officer

Jammu: Major General Sameer Srivastava, GOC, 10 RAPID, Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Brigadier Kapil Taneja, Commander 28 Infantry Brigade briefed reporters about the Akhnoor anti-militancy operation.

Maj Gen Srivastava said that the Indian Army successfully thwarted a terror ambush in the dense jungles of Battal, Jammu, on October 28, 2024, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists.

"In the pre-dawn hours, terrorists ambushed an army convoy, prompting a swift and precise response from the troops. There were no casualties among the convoy persons, as troops quickly forced the attackers to retreat," he said.

The operation demonstrated synergy with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Special Operation Group (SOG), bolstered by local intelligence and community assistance. Troops maintained comprehensive domination of the area, operating under challenging conditions during the night, the senior Army officer said.

Special Forces were mobilised promptly to reinforce the cordon around the fleeing militants. Advanced technology, including night surveillance devices, unmanned ground vehicles, and surveillance drones, ensured real-time tracking and prevented potential escapes, the Army officer said

Tragically, an Army dog, Phantom, sustained fatal injuries during the operation.

We also want to dispel some rumours going around on social media about the use of BMPs in this operation. The hardened vehicles were used to close in with the trapped terrorists. We want to also emphasise that the Indian Army is a professional force and no disrespect to the mortal remains of the slain terrorist has been done, asserted Maj Gen Srivastava.