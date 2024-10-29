Akhnoor Attack: Alert Sounded In Border Areas Of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: In light of the recent militant attack and encounter in Akhnoor, security forces have heightened vigilance across the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

On Monday, militants launched an attack on a passing military convoy in Akhnoor, firing heavily on the vehicles. However, the army personnel swiftly countered the assault, successfully thwarting the attack without any injuries.

Following the incident, a large-scale Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched, with security forces effectively containing the militant group in the area. According to the latest reports, the encounter is still ongoing in which three militants have been killed since Monday. The officials said that the three terrorists had been killed in the exchange of gunfire and one Army dog was killed by militants.

The location of the incident is near Sunderbani in Rajouri, and security measures across the Rajouri Poonch areas have been further upgraded. Officials stated that the region was already on high alert, and in the wake of this latest incident, field units are maintaining enhanced vigilance, especially in interior areas and regions close to the Line of Control (LoC).

All mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCPs), along with permanent checkpoints, have been reinforced, and joint teams comprising the army, police, Special Operations Group (SOG), and CRPF are on high alert. Given the incident, the army has also intensified vigilance in the Nowshera sector, with patrols ongoing in both civilian and rural areas.

Over the past 11 days, there has been a surge in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian army personnel continue to maintain a close watch along the Line of Actual Control with Pakistan while patrolling both civilian and rural areas.