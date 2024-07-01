Akhilesh Yadav Turns 51; Know How Much Younger SP Chief Is Than Rahul And Yogi

Lucknow: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav, is celebrating his 51st birthday on Monday. Born on July 1, 1973, Yadav holds the distinction of being the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, assuming office in March 2012 at the age of 38.

SP workers are organising a series of events across the state, including cake cutting, sapling planting, community feasts, fruit distribution and blood donation. While Yadav is attending the Parliament session in Delhi today, he is receiving birthday wishes from various political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other senior leaders.

Akhilesh Yadav was born in Etawah district and studied in Mysore where he became proficient in Kannada and often visited Ooty with friends. In an interesting revelation, it came to light that Akhilesh Yadav is younger than both his close friend Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, and he is three years older than Akhilesh Yadav. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, making him a full year older than Akhilesh Yadav.

He married Dimple Yadav on November 24, 1999. Yadav first became an MP from the Firozabad seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure as CM saw significant projects, including the construction of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the launching the services like UP 100 Police Service, 108 Ambulance Service and the 1090 helpline for women.

SP workers are organising various events to celebrate Yadav’s birthday, with activities planned in all districts, including the capital, Lucknow. Celebrations at the SP headquarters in Lucknow will feature cake-cutting and sapling planting, along with other activities.

The SP is launching the PDA campaign (Pichrde (Backward Classes), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) across Uttar Pradesh today. This campaign is part of the party's efforts to consolidate its recent success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it emerged as the third-largest party in the country. Akhilesh Yadav is expected to return to Lucknow on July 4, after the Parliament session, to focus on strengthening the party and preparing for upcoming by-elections.

CM Yogi Adityanath extended his birthday wishes in a post on X, saying, "Hearty congratulations to Samajwadi Party National President, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you get a long life and good health." Other prominent leaders, including SP National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, have also extended their greetings on the occasion.

