Akhilesh Yadav Turns 51; Know How Much Younger SP Chief Is Than Rahul And Yogi

Lucknow: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Akhilesh Yadav, is celebrating his 51st birthday on Monday. Born on July 1, 1973, Yadav holds the distinction of being the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, assuming office in March 2012 at the age of 38.
SP workers are organising a series of events across the state, including cake cutting, sapling planting, community feasts, fruit distribution and blood donation. While Yadav is attending the Parliament session in Delhi today, he is receiving birthday wishes from various political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other senior leaders.
Akhilesh Yadav was born in Etawah district and studied in Mysore where he became proficient in Kannada and often visited Ooty with friends. In an interesting revelation, it came to light that Akhilesh Yadav is younger than both his close friend Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, and he is three years older than Akhilesh Yadav. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, making him a full year older than Akhilesh Yadav.
He married Dimple Yadav on November 24, 1999. Yadav first became an MP from the Firozabad seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure as CM saw significant projects, including the construction of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and the launching the services like UP 100 Police Service, 108 Ambulance Service and the 1090 helpline for women.