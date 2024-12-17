ETV Bharat / bharat

Akhilesh Yadav Opposes 'One Nation One Election', Calls It A Threat To democracy

The SP chief warns that 'One Nation, One Election' could harm India's federal structure, diminish regional concerns, and pave the way for authoritarian governance.

The SP chief warns that 'One Nation, One Election' could harm India's federal structure, diminish regional concerns, and pave the way for authoritarian governance.
File Photo: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, alleging it would centralise power, threaten India's federal structure, and pave the way for dictatorship.

In a statement on X, Yadav argued that the concept undermines democracy. "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. the feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship."

Highlighting concerns over the federal structure, Yadav warned that regional issues would lose significance under such a system. "The decision of 'One Nation, one Election' will prove fatal for true democracy. It will also deal a big blow to the federal structure of the country. This will eliminate the importance of regional issues, and the public will remain trapped in the illusion of big superficial issues beyond their reach."

Yadav pointed out that Indian states were formed based on shared geographical, linguistic, and cultural identities. "As its core, local to regional concerns were paramount. The idea of 'One NMation, One Election' is a conspiracy to overturn this democratic system itself," he stated.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to erode constitutional values. “In a way, this is also another conspiracy to destroy the Constitution,” Yadav alleged. Expressing fears about increasing centralization of power, he claimed, “Tomorrow, these BJP people will demand the dissolution of the Rajya Sabha as well and will give a new slogan, 'One Nation, One Assembly,' to bring their dictatorship."

Challenging the government, Yadav said, "If the BJP feels 'one Nation, One Election' is a good thing, then why delay? Dissolve the central and state governments and hold elections immediately."

He accused the BJP of diverting attention from critical issues. "Is the issue of 'One Nation, one Election' bigger than inflation, unemployment, joblessness, and disease that the BJP is raising it?" Yadav questioned.

Urging people to resist the proposal, he called on journalists, party workers, and leaders to educate the public about its implications. "Go to every village, street, and locality and tell the common people how this could lead to dictatorship and destroy the Constitutions," he appealed.

Read More

  1. Meghwal Tables 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
  2. Maywati Urges Parties To Support ONOE Bills; Slams SP, Cong On Reservation Issue
  3. One Nation, One Election Need Of The Hour: Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, alleging it would centralise power, threaten India's federal structure, and pave the way for dictatorship.

In a statement on X, Yadav argued that the concept undermines democracy. "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. the feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship."

Highlighting concerns over the federal structure, Yadav warned that regional issues would lose significance under such a system. "The decision of 'One Nation, one Election' will prove fatal for true democracy. It will also deal a big blow to the federal structure of the country. This will eliminate the importance of regional issues, and the public will remain trapped in the illusion of big superficial issues beyond their reach."

Yadav pointed out that Indian states were formed based on shared geographical, linguistic, and cultural identities. "As its core, local to regional concerns were paramount. The idea of 'One NMation, One Election' is a conspiracy to overturn this democratic system itself," he stated.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to erode constitutional values. “In a way, this is also another conspiracy to destroy the Constitution,” Yadav alleged. Expressing fears about increasing centralization of power, he claimed, “Tomorrow, these BJP people will demand the dissolution of the Rajya Sabha as well and will give a new slogan, 'One Nation, One Assembly,' to bring their dictatorship."

Challenging the government, Yadav said, "If the BJP feels 'one Nation, One Election' is a good thing, then why delay? Dissolve the central and state governments and hold elections immediately."

He accused the BJP of diverting attention from critical issues. "Is the issue of 'One Nation, one Election' bigger than inflation, unemployment, joblessness, and disease that the BJP is raising it?" Yadav questioned.

Urging people to resist the proposal, he called on journalists, party workers, and leaders to educate the public about its implications. "Go to every village, street, and locality and tell the common people how this could lead to dictatorship and destroy the Constitutions," he appealed.

Read More

  1. Meghwal Tables 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
  2. Maywati Urges Parties To Support ONOE Bills; Slams SP, Cong On Reservation Issue
  3. One Nation, One Election Need Of The Hour: Union Minister Shekhawat
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKHILESH YADAVONE NATION ONE ELECTIONSIMULTANEOUS ELECTION BILLONOE BILLAKHILESH ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.