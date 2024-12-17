Akhilesh Yadav Opposes 'One Nation One Election', Calls It A Threat To democracy

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, alleging it would centralise power, threaten India's federal structure, and pave the way for dictatorship.

In a statement on X, Yadav argued that the concept undermines democracy. "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. the feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship."

Highlighting concerns over the federal structure, Yadav warned that regional issues would lose significance under such a system. "The decision of 'One Nation, one Election' will prove fatal for true democracy. It will also deal a big blow to the federal structure of the country. This will eliminate the importance of regional issues, and the public will remain trapped in the illusion of big superficial issues beyond their reach."

Yadav pointed out that Indian states were formed based on shared geographical, linguistic, and cultural identities. "As its core, local to regional concerns were paramount. The idea of 'One NMation, One Election' is a conspiracy to overturn this democratic system itself," he stated.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to erode constitutional values. “In a way, this is also another conspiracy to destroy the Constitution,” Yadav alleged. Expressing fears about increasing centralization of power, he claimed, “Tomorrow, these BJP people will demand the dissolution of the Rajya Sabha as well and will give a new slogan, 'One Nation, One Assembly,' to bring their dictatorship."

Challenging the government, Yadav said, "If the BJP feels 'one Nation, One Election' is a good thing, then why delay? Dissolve the central and state governments and hold elections immediately."

He accused the BJP of diverting attention from critical issues. "Is the issue of 'One Nation, one Election' bigger than inflation, unemployment, joblessness, and disease that the BJP is raising it?" Yadav questioned.

Urging people to resist the proposal, he called on journalists, party workers, and leaders to educate the public about its implications. "Go to every village, street, and locality and tell the common people how this could lead to dictatorship and destroy the Constitutions," he appealed.