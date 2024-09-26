ETV Bharat / bharat

Akhilesh Slams Govt Over Prevalence Of 'Substandard' Drugs In Market

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government after India's apex drugs regulatory body found samples of around 50 drugs were of substandard quality.

Akhilesh Slams Govt Over Prevalence Of 'Substandard' Drugs In Market
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Central government after India's apex drugs regulatory body found that samples of around 50 drugs were of 'substandard' quality, and asked what action has been taken.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation has reportedly found that samples of around 50 drugs, including widely-used paracetamol, pantoprazole and some antibiotics for treating bacterial infections, were of substandard quality.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Today's corrupt BJP government should answer, will taking such medicine cure or make you sick?" "As long as BJP keeps collecting donations from companies, the business of low-quality medicines will continue. Will any action be taken even after this report or will the matter be hushed up by increasing the rate of donations. This BJP game of playing with the lives of the public is not good. Condemnable!" the former chief minister said.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Central government after India's apex drugs regulatory body found that samples of around 50 drugs were of 'substandard' quality, and asked what action has been taken.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation has reportedly found that samples of around 50 drugs, including widely-used paracetamol, pantoprazole and some antibiotics for treating bacterial infections, were of substandard quality.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Today's corrupt BJP government should answer, will taking such medicine cure or make you sick?" "As long as BJP keeps collecting donations from companies, the business of low-quality medicines will continue. Will any action be taken even after this report or will the matter be hushed up by increasing the rate of donations. This BJP game of playing with the lives of the public is not good. Condemnable!" the former chief minister said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKHILESH YADAVUP MEDICINES AKHILESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.