Akhilesh Calls For Regular Recruitment Drives To Overcome Shortage Of Police Personnel In UP

Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday distributing appointment letters to more than 60,000 newly-recruited police constables, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav suggested that to overcome the shortage of police personnel, long-term steps like regular recruitment drives should be carried out.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, "To overcome the shortage of policemen, long-term steps like regular recruitment drives should be undertaken because by the time the recruitment process is completed in 3-4 years under the BJP rule, 50,000-60,000 policemen would have retired and the shortage will remain the same.”

The former chief minister added, “Gold price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Symbolises distrust in other investments and economic uncertainty. In these circumstances, the government should pay special attention to law and order and policing, as this will increase crimes like robbery, snatching, and theft, especially when unemployment is at its peak in the country and the state.”

He also claimed that incidents of robbery and theft in jewellery shops have increased in Uttar Pradesh in the last few months. “Therefore, regular meetings should be held with gold and silver traders to review the security situation. There should be special patrolling in the bullion markets at night, with proper CCTV camera arrangements.

“Backgrounds of private security guards and house helps should be thoroughly checked so that people with criminal tendencies don’t become guards, drivers or helpers and infiltrate the security system," Yadav said. In recent years, gold belonging to common people has been stolen from bank lockers; hence, additional security arrangements should be made in banks, Yadav said.

The general public should also remain vigilant, he added. Also, security arrangements should be increased at wedding venues, hotels, railway stations, bus stands, etc., the Samajwadi Party chief said in the post.