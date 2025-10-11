Akasa Air Pune-Delhi Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Lands Safely In Delhi
All passengers and crew were evacuated; the number of passengers onboard was not disclosed.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird strike on Friday but landed safely in the national capital. All passengers and crew were safety evacuated, officials said.
An airline spokesperson told PTI that the aircraft is being inspected by an engineering team and will be released for service after a thorough inspection.
The spokesperson said that Akasa Air flight QP 1607, flying from Pune to Delhi on October 10, 2025, was hit by a bird. The plane landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were evacuated. However, the number of passengers onboard was not disclosed.
According to information available on flight tracking websites, the flight, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, landed in the national capital after 10 AM on Friday.
After landing, the plane was scheduled to operate from Delhi to Goa, but this service was delayed as another plane was deployed on the route owing to safety issues. Reports state the Akasa Air flight arrived on time, and the pilot landed cautiously.
Bird strike incidents often occur during takeoff or landing, when the aircraft is at low altitude. Civil aviation experts noted that, while modern aircraft have robust safety systems, a thorough inspection is essential in such cases to prevent any risks.
Read More
Pilots' Grouping FIP Demands Grounding Of AI's Boeing 787s; Seeks Checks Of Planes' Electrical Systems