ETV Bharat / bharat

Akasa Air Pune-Delhi Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Lands Safely In Delhi

New Delhi: An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird strike on Friday but landed safely in the national capital. All passengers and crew were safety evacuated, officials said.

An airline spokesperson told PTI that the aircraft is being inspected by an engineering team and will be released for service after a thorough inspection.

The spokesperson said that Akasa Air flight QP 1607, flying from Pune to Delhi on October 10, 2025, was hit by a bird. The plane landed safely, and all passengers and crew members were evacuated. However, the number of passengers onboard was not disclosed.