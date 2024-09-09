ETV Bharat / bharat

Akasa Air Passenger Complains About Food Packets; Airline Says Probing Matter

By PTI

A complaint about expired food served on an Akasa Air flight prompted the airline to acknowledge the issue and apologise. The airline confirmed that a few passengers received substandard refreshments and is now investigating to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

New Delhi: An Akasa Air passenger has complained that the airline allegedly served expired food packets to passengers onboard a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, following which the airline said it is undertaking a detailed probe into the incident.

After the passenger took to social media to air the grievance, the airline admitted that a few passengers were "inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards" and expressed regret over the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline said it is aware of and fully acknowledges the concern raised by a passenger, who was on flight QP 1883 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, regarding pre-packaged refreshments served.

"Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that a few passengers were inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards."

"We are in touch with the passenger concerned and are undertaking a detailed investigation with a view to ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future," the airline said, regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

