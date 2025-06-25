ETV Bharat / bharat

SAD Leader Bikram Majithia Arrested In DA Case

hiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses a press conference following the unsuccessful assassination attempt on party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple, in Amritsar on December 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia following raids at 25 locations across the state, including his residence in Amritsar, according to sources.

Majithia's wife, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, stated that the arrest was linked to a disproportionate assets case.

However, the Bureau has not officially confirmed the details of the case under which Majithia was apprehended. The raids, carried out jointly by the Bureau and the police, targeted 25 locations, including nine in Amritsar. Among them was the residence of Majithia, who is also the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia is already under investigation in a 2021 drugs case. Both he and his wife alleged that Vigilance Bureau personnel forcibly entered their home in Green Avenue, Amritsar. They also claimed that a similar raid was carried out at their residence in Chandigarh.

Badal, his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and many senior Akali leaders lashed out at the AAP government over the raid at the residence of Majithia. Kaur told reporters that a disproportionate assets case has been registered against her husband. "We will continue to fight. People will stand by Majithia," she said.

Earlier, as the news about the raid at Majithia's residence emerged on social media, Akali leaders and supporters headed towards his residence and shouted slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government. A heavy force was deployed at a road leading to the residence of Majithia with policemen not allowing anyone to pass the barricades.

As a team of officials entered Majithia's house, Kaur asked officials, "What is happening? I want to know what is going on. How did you barge into my house without my knowledge?". Majithia also alleged that the vigilance officials "barged into" the house, "terrorising" his children.

The former minister could be heard arguing with a vigilance official, expressing his dismay over the manner in which they entered his house. "You have forced your way through. This is not the way," Majithia told the vigilance team.