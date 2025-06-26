Won't Spare Anyone, No Matter How Politically-Influential: Punjab CM Mann After Majithia's Arrest

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAB) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was sent on a seven-day remand on Thursday after appearing in a Mohali court in a disproportionate assets case.

According to sources, the Vigilance had sought a 12-day remand, but the court has sent him on a seven-day remand. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 2.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government will not spare anyone involved in the drug trade, no matter how politically strong or influential a person may be.

Mann's statement came a day after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia in the case. The bureau alleged that the former minister was involved in laundering more than Rs 540 crore of "drug money". Without naming Majithia, Mann said he will not show any mercy in the matter of drugs and asserted that his government's drive against this menace will continue.

Mann also took on the Opposition parties for condemning the vigilance action against Majithia. Addressing reporters here, Mann said his government has been running an anti-drugs drive -- "Yudh Nashian Virudh" -- in the state, and it has now turned into a public movement. Villages are now passing resolutions that they will not allow anyone to sell drugs, he said, adding that people are lauding the drive.

Mann said the mansions of drug smugglers and peddlers are being demolished. The Chief Minister reminded people that he has been saying action would also be taken against big smugglers, who have destroyed the future of youngsters in the state.

"No matter how politically strong or influential one may be, I will not have mercy in the matter of drugs. I am accountable to Punjabis and I am indebted to them," he said.

Referring to the Majithia matter, but without naming the SAD leader, Mann said the vigilance department followed due procedure and made a proper case.

Those who have so far been sent to jail in connection with drugs, "80-90 per cent of them could not secure bail", he said. On opposition parties condemning the action against Majithia, he said these are the same leaders who used to question the government for not taking action against big smugglers. "It shows that it is the AAP versus all," he said.

"Those responsible for destroying (the future of) youngsters will face the strictest punishment. Be it anyone. Even if they want to harm me," Mann said. He rejected the SAD's allegation of "political vendetta" in arresting Majithia.

Read More