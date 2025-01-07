ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajmer Sharif Deewan Hails PM Modi For Sending 'Chadar' For Shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju presents the 'chadar' that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. ( X/@KirenRijiju )

Jaipur: Ajmer Sharif dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Monday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a ceremonial 'chadar' for the shrine, saying that his gesture symbolised respect for all communities in the country.

Addressing an annual gathering of Sufi leaders and custodians of major dargahs at the Ajmer Sharif during the ongoing 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, he described the gesture as a message for communal harmony.

The spiritual head of the Ajmer Dargah said that the prime minister's act symbolised respect for India's diverse religious fabric and countered attempts to incite discord over temple-mosque controversies.

"Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine exemplifies communal harmony, drawing reverence from Hindus and Muslims alike," he said. The gathering also proposed the formation of a National Harmony Board under PM Modi's leadership to promote peace across the nation.

In a related development, ceremonial 'chadars' will be offered at the shrine on Tuesday on behalf of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.