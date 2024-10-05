Petition To Declare Ajmer Dargah A Shiva Temple Will Be Heard On October 10

Ajmer (Rajasthan): The petition filed for hearing of the case on the claim of having a Shiva temple in Ajmer Dargah of Rajasthan will now be heard on October 10. The petitioner, Vishnu Gupta, the president of Hindu Sena, first presented the claim in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

Like Gyanvapi, a claim of having a Shiva temple in the dargah of Ajmer's famous Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti has been forwarded. However, the petitioner presented the claim in the CJM court instead of the authorized court. In such a situation, the court declared the claim as outside its jurisdiction. Gupta had applied for a transfer of claim in the Sessions Court. The hearing on this petition was to be held in the court on Saturday, but as the District Sessions Judge was on leave, the hearing on the petition has now been scheduled for October 10.

On the application filed for transfer, the Sessions Court will decide in which court the claim should be heard. The petitioner's lawyer, Shashi Ranjan, said the jurisdiction will be decided only after the final decision of the Session Court. He said that earlier the petition related to the claim was filed in the CJM court which does not have the right to hear the related claim.

Gupta said the truth will come out after the court's verdict about how the invaders demolished the temple and built the mosques from the debris. The same has happened in the dargah. Much evidence and references to old books have been given along with the claim, based on which it is clear that there was a temple of Lord Sankat Mochan Mahadev in the dargah, which has been demolished to build a tomb. Everything will be clear in the survey of ASI.

Gupta said the biggest proof of the existence of the Shiva temple in the Dargah is in a book, Praman by Harvilas Sharda of Ajmer in 1912. The book also mentions the worship and service done by a Brahmin family in the temple. Sharda was the municipal commissioner at that time and later the district judge.

Three demands have been made in the petition: The dargah should be declared Sankat Mochan temple, Hindus should be given the right to worship, and

an ASI survey should be conducted so that the situation becomes clear.

Gupta said that the next petition will be filed in the court regarding the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra. The hut was built by demolishing a Hindu Sanskrit school. The invaders had demolished many Hindu temples. "Every child in the country knows the history of the Mughals. Hindus do not believe in violence, so we have approached the court and we hope we will get justice," he said.