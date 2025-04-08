ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajmer Farmer Gets Rs 143-Crore Tax Notice From I-T Dept

An unknown person used the PAN details of the farmer to open a bank account in Mumbai and a fake company for the illegal transaction.

Farmer Ramraj Chaudhary. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

Ajmer: In a bizarre incident, the Income Tax Department served a notice for Rs 143 crore tax to a farmer of Keriya Kala village in Sarwad Tehsil of Rajasthan's Ajmer, leaving him shellshocked.

The farmer, Ramraj Chaudhary, has appealed to Ajmer SP Vandita Rana, who has directed the in-charge of the Cyber ​​Cell Police Station to investigate the matter.

"The complaint has not yet been received as the complainant is yet to get in touch. Once received, every aspect of the matter will be investigated," Hanuman Singh of Cyber ​​​​Police Station said.

"I received a notice from the Income Tax Department on April 3, which says an unknown person misused his PAN card details and opened an account in my name in Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai four years ago. The person opened a firm, Nitya AG, and made transactions of Rs 143 crore in 2020-21. I did not know of it. After receiving the notice, when I went to the Ajmer Income Tax Department office to enquire, it was found that a fake firm was opened in my name along with a bank account, through which transactions of Rs 143 crore were done illegally," Chaudhary said.

He alleged that the Ajmer I-T department did not listen to him. "Four years ago, a fake firm was created and an account was opened in a bank, regarding which the bank has not informed me to date. Neither has any notice been served by the Income Tax Department. I have submitted a written complaint to the I-T Department," he added.

Chaudhary said he also went to the Sarwad Police Station to complain about the matter, but was told that the matter has to be reported to the Ajmer Cyber ​​​​Police Station. He alleged that the Cyber ​​​​Police Station didn't hear the matter. Finally, the complaint was submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Ajmer.

"Police should catch those unknown people who have opened fake firms and fake bank accounts in my name for illegal transactions," Chaudhary said.

