Ajmer Dargah Row: Kashmir Leaders Slam Petition Claiming Shrine As Shiva Temple, Warn Of Communal Tensions

Srinagar: Political leaders of Kashmir on Thursday criticised the petition seeking a survey of the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan and claiming that there was a Shiva temple at the shrine. They warned that “the move could exacerbate communal tensions across the country.”

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, blamed recent judicial decisions for escalating tensions.

"Thanks to a former Chief Justice of India, a Pandora's box has been opened, sparking a contentious debate about minority religious places," she posted on X.

Referring to the Supreme Court's directive to maintain the status quo of places of worship as of 1947, she added, "...judgement has paved the way for surveys of these sites, potentially leading to increased tension between Hindus and Muslims. The recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is the direct result of this judgment. First mosques and now Muslim shrines like Ajmer Sharief are being targeted, which can result in further bloodshed. The question remains: who will take responsibility for perpetuating this communal violence reminiscent of the partition days?"

The People's Conference (PC) President, Sajad Lone, also slammed what he termed a national obsession with “inventing hidden temples.” Drawing comparisons between India and Dubai, Lone lamented, “Ajmer symbolizes spiritualism and unity. In contrast, our country, once soulful, now seems tragically soulless, driven by divisive pursuits.”

“Yet another shocker. The suit was filed in pursuit of a temple supposedly hidden somewhere in the Ajmer Dargah Sharif. As we bid goodbye to 2024, we are in the age of Artificial Intelligence. The tech age. And as Indians let us be honest. We have not contributed to any technological revolution,” he wrote in a long X post.

"Those educated ones who should have been at the forefront of heralding the Indian tech revolution are busy in mythologizing. I was recently in Dubai and had the chance to see magnificence in the form of architecture of the temples that have been built here. What an oasis of tolerance and mutual respect Dubai has turned out to be. So good it is. Literally every nationality is here and in how an orderly manner they live (sic),” he says.

While highlighting Ajmer symbolises spiritualism, he expressed hope that moderation and tolerance would ultimately prevail. "And Ajmer of all the places symbolises spiritualism. It is the destination of all faiths, where all converge irrespective of religion, caste, creed. A unique belief and trust in the spiritual deliverance of that great seat of spirituality.In the fight between moderate ideology and extremism, we fought our own battles in Kashmir (sic)," he adds.

Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami called the court's decision “shocking,” citing the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits altering the religious identity of sites.

“Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA)’s shrine in Ajmer has been a place of worship for centuries, visited by people of all faiths. The 1991 Places of Worship Act prohibits altering the religious identity of any worship site & courts are bound to uphold it. It’s shocking that a local court accepted a petition claiming a temple inside the shrine. This deliberate provocation aims to spread hate and division. It must be condemned by all and stopped immediately! (sic)” he wrote on X.

The controversial petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, leader of the right-wing group Hindu Sena, in the Ajmer court, which issued notices to three entities associated with the shrine. The development comes on the heels of violence in Uttar Pradesh, where a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal triggered protests and the deaths of five Muslims, including a minor, allegedly in police firing.