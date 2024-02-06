Ajit Pawar's Faction Is Real NCP: EC; Murder of Democracy, Says Sharad Pawar Camp

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission announced on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.

In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the commission said. "The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed.

The EC made a concession to the group led by Sharad Pawar by allowing it a "one-time option" to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.

While Ajit Pawar, who is currently the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, said he accept this decision with humility, the Sharad Pawar camp termed the EC's decision as a "murder of democracy."

"The matter was before the Election Commission. A separate matter is also before the Assembly Speaker. That matter has also been heard...and we hope that we will have the result soon. I welcome the Election Commission's decision. We accept this decision humbly...We are very happy and we thank them," Ajit Pawar told reporters.

"This is the murder of democracy. What happened is unfortunate, former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh said. NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jayant Patil said that their camp will approach Supreme Court and it was their last hope. "It is our innocent expectation that the Supreme Court will stay the decision of the ECI. We have to stand firm behind Sharad Pawar. The party workers need not worry," added Patil, who heads the state unit of NCP (Sharad Pawar) camp.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who is a Lok Sabha member from Baramati constituency, said that Sharad Pawar will the rebuild party. "Party workers are with Sharad Pawar," asserted Supriya Sule.

"The ECI's decision is the victory of the invisible power. This is a huge conspiracy against Maharashtra and Marathi people. However, I am not at all surprised by this decision," Sule told reporters in New Delhi.

Sule also drew a parallel between the ECI's ruling in the Shiv Sena (undivided) case, referring to the poll body acknowledging the Eknath Shinde-led group as the real Sena after he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.

"Both parties (the NCP and undivided Shiv Sena) were born in Maharashtra and led by Marathi people. This is one more example of how the invisible powers make decisions that would hurt the Marathi people and the state," said Sule.

According to Sule, the "conspiracy" hatched against the late Bal Thackeray's family is now replicated against Sharad Pawar. "(Sharad) Pawar saheb started his political career without any legacy or background. The ECI's decision is not the truth. It is an injustice to the people of Maharashtra," Sule stressed.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the EC ruling proves that the majority of party workers and elected representatives are with Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed EC's decision and said in a democracy, majority is important. "Today, the majority is with Ajit Pawar. So, Election Commission took this decision on merit. Majority has been proven once again in democracy. This is a merit-based decision. 'Maha Yuti' is working in Maharashtra...My best wishes to Ajit Pawar," Shinde told reporters.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Ajit Pawar. "Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar who is a component party in our Grand Alliance has been recognized by the Election Commission as NCP party as well as watch symbol, I heartily congratulate him, all colleagues and workers," Fadnavis said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said, "We had expected this. This was expected when Shiv Sena's result came."

"This is nothing new. Which direction is the country heading to? Today's decision makes it seem that the ruling side did this to celebrate. Tomorrow will definitely be sorrowful for them," Wadettiwar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ajit Pawar faction's counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the Election Commission showed exemplary patience. "It heard both sides...Then they gave the verdict. It was right from the beginning that I knew, on behalf of the Ajit Pawar group, that we were going to succeed. Very simply put, it's a game of numbers. Whoever has more legislators with him between the two groups, it is obvious will be the real party. It is not rocket science... The other side kept ducking this question because they knew that the numbers were not with them," added Mukul Rohatgi. (With agency inputs)