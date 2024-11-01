Ajit Pawar To Celebrate 'Diwali Padwa' Separately In Baramati Amid Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Baramati: Many prominent political families across the country celebrate Diwali Padwa in their own way. However, the Diwali Padwa festival celebrated by the entire Pawar family at Govind Bagh in Baramati is different and unique in many ways.
Several members of the Pawar family live in the country and abroad. Therefore, for the past many years, the Pawar family has been coming together every year on the occasion of Diwali Padwa to meet everyone together.
However, amid the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, it is understood that Ajit Pawar will celebrate the Diwali Padwa separately.
Sharad Pawar' will celebrate Padwa in Govind Bagh while Ajit Pawar, who is the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, will celebrate Padwa in Katewadi. A poster has been put up on behalf of Ajit Pawar, inviting his supporters to his Padwa celebration at Katewadi.
Every year on the occasion of Diwali Padwa, the Pawar family meets citizens and activists. Sharad Pawar meets people from various fields, including social, political, art and sports, at Govind Bagh on Diwali Padwa.
Last year there was a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party, which was founded by Sharad Pawar. While Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of the NCP, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Election Commission of India allotted the name NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) to the faction headed by Sharad Pawar. While the Supreme Court has allowed Ajit Pawar to use the clock symbol with a disclaimer, NCP (SP) has been allotted a different symbol.
In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP (SP) has fielded Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar in the Baramati seat. The Baramati seat has been a stronghold of Ajit Pawar, who has been elected multiple times.