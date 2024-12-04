'Ajit Pawar Has Experience of Taking Oath In Morning, Evening': Eknath Shinde's Quirky Comment Evokes Laughter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a witty remark about senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maratha strongman Ajit Pawar saying he has experience of taking oath in the morning as well as in the evening.

Shinde was referring to the incident in 2019 when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister by the then Maharashtra government Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. At that time, Ajit Pawar was with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. His move to join the BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis had raised eyebrows in the political circles.

During the press conference held after the Mahayuti leaders staked a claim to form the government in Maharashtra, a reporter asked Shinde whether he would join the government or not.

To which, Shinde replied, "Arrey Bhaiya Devendraji ne bhi kaaha, mai bhi keh raha hu, ruko jara..shaam take ruko, kal shapadhvidhi hai na"(Just now I have said, Devendra Fadnavis also said, wait till the evening as the swearing-in is tomorrow)."

Ajit Pawar interrupted Shinde and quipped, "Shaam take unka samaj mei aayega, mai toh lene wala hu.."(By evening, his stance will be clear, but I am taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister). The comment by Pawar erupted laughter in the room, which was packed to capacity by scribes.

However, there was something more in store. Known for his witty comments, Shinde quipped, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) ko anubhav hai shaam ko bhi leneka and subhah bhi leneka..." (Ajit Pawar has experience of taking oath in the evening and the morning).

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar laughed at Shinde's quirky comment and so did all those who were present in the room. For the record, Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajit Pawar will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Mahayuti retained power in the state with the BJP alone bagging 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.