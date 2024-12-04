ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ajit Pawar Has Experience of Taking Oath In Morning, Evening': Eknath Shinde's Quirky Comment Evokes Laughter

Eknath Shinde said that Ajit Pawar has experience of taking oath in the morning as well as evening.

Eknath Shinde's Comment on Ajit Pawar Evokes Laughter
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and BJP Central Observers Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani meets Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan to stake claim for formation of the new government, in Mumbai, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

Mumbai: Maharashtra Interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a witty remark about senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maratha strongman Ajit Pawar saying he has experience of taking oath in the morning as well as in the evening.

Shinde was referring to the incident in 2019 when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister by the then Maharashtra government Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. At that time, Ajit Pawar was with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. His move to join the BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis had raised eyebrows in the political circles.

During the press conference held after the Mahayuti leaders staked a claim to form the government in Maharashtra, a reporter asked Shinde whether he would join the government or not.

To which, Shinde replied, "Arrey Bhaiya Devendraji ne bhi kaaha, mai bhi keh raha hu, ruko jara..shaam take ruko, kal shapadhvidhi hai na"(Just now I have said, Devendra Fadnavis also said, wait till the evening as the swearing-in is tomorrow)."

Ajit Pawar interrupted Shinde and quipped, "Shaam take unka samaj mei aayega, mai toh lene wala hu.."(By evening, his stance will be clear, but I am taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister). The comment by Pawar erupted laughter in the room, which was packed to capacity by scribes.

However, there was something more in store. Known for his witty comments, Shinde quipped, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) ko anubhav hai shaam ko bhi leneka and subhah bhi leneka..." (Ajit Pawar has experience of taking oath in the evening and the morning).

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar laughed at Shinde's quirky comment and so did all those who were present in the room. For the record, Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajit Pawar will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Mahayuti retained power in the state with the BJP alone bagging 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Interim Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a witty remark about senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maratha strongman Ajit Pawar saying he has experience of taking oath in the morning as well as in the evening.

Shinde was referring to the incident in 2019 when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister by the then Maharashtra government Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. At that time, Ajit Pawar was with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. His move to join the BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis had raised eyebrows in the political circles.

During the press conference held after the Mahayuti leaders staked a claim to form the government in Maharashtra, a reporter asked Shinde whether he would join the government or not.

To which, Shinde replied, "Arrey Bhaiya Devendraji ne bhi kaaha, mai bhi keh raha hu, ruko jara..shaam take ruko, kal shapadhvidhi hai na"(Just now I have said, Devendra Fadnavis also said, wait till the evening as the swearing-in is tomorrow)."

Ajit Pawar interrupted Shinde and quipped, "Shaam take unka samaj mei aayega, mai toh lene wala hu.."(By evening, his stance will be clear, but I am taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister). The comment by Pawar erupted laughter in the room, which was packed to capacity by scribes.

However, there was something more in store. Known for his witty comments, Shinde quipped, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) ko anubhav hai shaam ko bhi leneka and subhah bhi leneka..." (Ajit Pawar has experience of taking oath in the evening and the morning).

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar laughed at Shinde's quirky comment and so did all those who were present in the room. For the record, Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajit Pawar will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Mahayuti retained power in the state with the BJP alone bagging 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Last Updated : 6 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EKNATH SHINDEAJIT PAWARMAHAYUTIDEVENDRA FADNAVISMAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.