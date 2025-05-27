ETV Bharat / bharat

Ajit Jogi Statue Vandalisation And Theft Case: Amit Launches Protest At Venue As Officials Halt Reinstallation

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi asserted that the statue will be installed at the selected spot as it Ajit Jogiji's dharambhumi, karmabhumi, and janmabhoomi.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi protesting at the statue venue.
Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi protesting at the statue venue. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Updated : May 27, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: In the case of theft and vandalization of the Ajit Jogi statue, the district administration here has stopped the reinstallation of the statue at the site due to the prevailing tensions. Following this, Ajit Jogi's son and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Amit Jogi and his supporters have launched protests at the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Jogi asserted that either the statue of his father should be installed or else, only his dead body will be taken from there. Because of the rising tension, a heavy police force has been deployed at the venue of the statue.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi protesting at the statue venue. (ETV Bharat)

What's the statue issue: Actually, this whole matter is related to the theft and then breaking of the statue of former Chief Minister Late Ajit Jogi at Jyotipur Tiraha. On receiving the information, the police administration carried out a search operation and recovered the statue, which was immediately repaired by the Jogi supporters.

However, the reinstallation was halted by the administration at the unveiling site. The administration said that the statue would be installed only after due permission. After this, Amit Jogi's supporters turned angry and raised slogans. They have been sitting at the unveiling site since Monday. Amit Jogi was also present at the spot with his supporters the whole night and is constantly keeping an eye on the emerging developments.

"This place is Jogiji's Dharambhumi, Karmabhumi, and Janmabhoomi. Jogiji's statue will be installed here. Or else, my funeral procession will be carried out, this has to be decided by the government. This is the land of a private society, which has permitted the installation of Jogiji's statue. When my mother was an MLA, the decision to build a garden and a platform here was taken," said Amit Jogi.

After Amit Jogi's warning, a huge police force has been called to the spot in view of the tensions. At present, there is a gathering of people from the local administration and Jogi supporters along with the police administration.

