Aizawl To Find Place On India’s Railway Map Soon

Lucknow: Mizoram's capital city of Aizawl is soon going to find its place on the railway map of India. This rail connectivity with the other parts of the country comes with the laying down of the Bairabi-Sairang track, which is expected to be the lifeline for the Mizo population, as it will help in both passenger travel as well as enhancing business prospects of this corner of the country.

Train services on this route will start from September 13, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a train on this stretch.

Bairabi–Sairang railway line (ETV Bharat)

The work on the Bairabi–Sairang railway line project was started in 1999. Northern Railway spokesperson Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay disclosed, “Inaccessible mountains, dense forests and heavy rains made the initial survey very challenging. The survey report was changed several times during this period.”

The initiative got the status of a national project in 2008–09, and PM Modi laid the foundation stone in 2014. The length of this railway track is more than 51 km with four stations and 48 tunnels that are about 13 km long. It has 55 big and 27 small bridges. In addition to this, there are five road overbridges and six underbridges on this stretch.

The stations on this track will be Hartuki, Kaunpui, Mulkhang and Sairang. This project has been completed at a cost of Rs 8,071 crore.

One of the bridges is taller than the Qutub Minar of Delhi, standing at 104 metres, while the Qutub Minar is only 72.5 metres high. The trains can run on this track at a speed of 110 km per hour.

Officials informed that it will now take only one to one and a half hours to reach Aizawl from Bairabi, against the five to six hours journey previously.

Sources disclosed that trains will run for Kolkata, Agartala and Delhi on this line connecting Mizoram with other states.

The distinct geographical terrain of Mizoram has made construction a challenging task since it can only be carried out for only four to five months in a year. Heavy machines were dismantled and assembled on site. The construction material had to be brought from Assam and West Bengal.

With the completion of this project, four of the eight northeastern states, namely Tripura (Agartala), Assam (Dispur), Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar) and Mizoram (Aizawl), are directly connected to the railway network. This is expected to play an important role in the socio-economic development of the North East.

