AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Arrested For Defending Pak In Pahalgam Terror Attack: Assam CM

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack.
File Photo: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

Guwahati: Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

"The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion,” he added. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. (with PTI inputs)

