Airport Safety Awareness Week: Aviation Expert Stresses Training And Tech To Keep Skies Safe

New Delhi: Every year, from November 25 to 29, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) observes Aviation Safety Awareness Week, highlighting the significance of safety in India’s rapidly growing aviation sector. Under the leadership of AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, the initiative underscores a commitment to stringent safety protocols and continuous innovation, ensuring secure air travel for millions.

This year’s observance brought to the forefront the intricate layers of aviation safety, encompassing rigorous training, technological advancements, and a collective effort from stakeholders. To shed light on the industry’s evolving safety dynamics, aviation expert Harsh Vardhan provided a detailed insight into the challenges, advancements and human factors that underpin aviation safety.

'Safety is a Constantly Evolving Goal'

Harsh Vardhan, emphasising the strides made in aviation safety over the decades, remarked, “Aviation is one of the safest modes of transport globally. This is not by chance, but the result of relentless efforts, innovation and investment. Training, technology and monitoring systems have advanced remarkably. Today, modern cockpits are equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and communication systems continue to improve. However, safety is an area where no effort is ever truly enough. It is a constant process of learning and evolving.”

Acknowledging the human factor in aviation safety, he said, “Pilots play a critical role in ensuring a safe flight. They undergo extensive training, from ab initio to simulator-based programmes, and are mentored by experienced senior pilots. The emphasis is on preparing for emergencies—whether it’s turbulence, a mechanical malfunction, or unexpected weather changes.”

The Importance of Training

Training forms the bedrock of safety in aviation. Harsh Vardhan elaborated on how pilots progress through intensive programmes before being handed command: “Earlier, pilots would spend years flying smaller aircraft, gaining experience with varying altitudes and weather conditions before moving on to larger jets. Today, while simulators offer advanced, scenario-based training, the physical handling of aircraft remains invaluable. The transition to command now happens at a relatively younger age, thanks to better education and automated aircraft systems. Yet, when sudden challenges arise, it is the pilot’s reflexes and decision-making that matter most.”

However, he acknowledged the limitations of human response. “Despite advancements, nearly 67-70% of aviation incidents can be traced to human error, often involving pilots. Continuous training and simulation updates aim to minimise these risks, but achieving 100% safety is a challenge.”

Weather-Related Challenges in Aviation

Winter months pose unique challenges for aviation safety. Discussing the impact of sudden weather changes, Harsh Vardhan said, “Fog and icing on runways can disrupt operations. While most modern airports are equipped to handle near-zero visibility, unexpected conditions can still test a pilot’s response. Experienced pilots are often tasked with handling such situations, and rigorous weather-specific training is provided to ensure preparedness.”

He likened the unpredictability of aviation to navigating a road with unexpected blocks. “It’s about agility and preparedness. Pilots trained for adverse weather conditions are the ones entrusted with flights under challenging circumstances.”

Maintenance and Safety Protocols

Behind every safe flight lies the unseen, but indispensable work of ground staff. Vardhan highlighted the meticulous maintenance checks that keep aircraft operational. “Every aircraft undergoes multiple layers of inspection, daily, after every 100 hours of flight, and more extensive checks at 400-hour intervals. Components prone to wear and tear are replaced proactively based on historical data.”

However, he noted, “Even with high standards, unexpected failures can occur, especially under extreme conditions. Aircraft are designed with redundancies—backup systems ensure functionality even if a component fails. Still, once the aircraft lands, any failure must be thoroughly addressed before the next flight.”