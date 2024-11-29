Airport Safety Awareness Week: Aviation Expert Stresses Training And Tech To Keep Skies Safe

New Delhi: Every year, from November 25 to 29, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) observes Aviation Safety Awareness Week, highlighting the significance of safety in India’s rapidly growing aviation sector. Under the leadership of AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, the initiative underscores a commitment to stringent safety protocols and continuous innovation, ensuring secure air travel for millions.
This year’s observance brought to the forefront the intricate layers of aviation safety, encompassing rigorous training, technological advancements, and a collective effort from stakeholders. To shed light on the industry’s evolving safety dynamics, aviation expert Harsh Vardhan provided a detailed insight into the challenges, advancements and human factors that underpin aviation safety.
'Safety is a Constantly Evolving Goal'
Harsh Vardhan, emphasising the strides made in aviation safety over the decades, remarked, “Aviation is one of the safest modes of transport globally. This is not by chance, but the result of relentless efforts, innovation and investment. Training, technology and monitoring systems have advanced remarkably. Today, modern cockpits are equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and communication systems continue to improve. However, safety is an area where no effort is ever truly enough. It is a constant process of learning and evolving.”
Acknowledging the human factor in aviation safety, he said, “Pilots play a critical role in ensuring a safe flight. They undergo extensive training, from ab initio to simulator-based programmes, and are mentored by experienced senior pilots. The emphasis is on preparing for emergencies—whether it’s turbulence, a mechanical malfunction, or unexpected weather changes.”
The Importance of Training
Training forms the bedrock of safety in aviation. Harsh Vardhan elaborated on how pilots progress through intensive programmes before being handed command: “Earlier, pilots would spend years flying smaller aircraft, gaining experience with varying altitudes and weather conditions before moving on to larger jets. Today, while simulators offer advanced, scenario-based training, the physical handling of aircraft remains invaluable. The transition to command now happens at a relatively younger age, thanks to better education and automated aircraft systems. Yet, when sudden challenges arise, it is the pilot’s reflexes and decision-making that matter most.”
However, he acknowledged the limitations of human response. “Despite advancements, nearly 67-70% of aviation incidents can be traced to human error, often involving pilots. Continuous training and simulation updates aim to minimise these risks, but achieving 100% safety is a challenge.”
Weather-Related Challenges in Aviation
Winter months pose unique challenges for aviation safety. Discussing the impact of sudden weather changes, Harsh Vardhan said, “Fog and icing on runways can disrupt operations. While most modern airports are equipped to handle near-zero visibility, unexpected conditions can still test a pilot’s response. Experienced pilots are often tasked with handling such situations, and rigorous weather-specific training is provided to ensure preparedness.”
He likened the unpredictability of aviation to navigating a road with unexpected blocks. “It’s about agility and preparedness. Pilots trained for adverse weather conditions are the ones entrusted with flights under challenging circumstances.”
Maintenance and Safety Protocols
Behind every safe flight lies the unseen, but indispensable work of ground staff. Vardhan highlighted the meticulous maintenance checks that keep aircraft operational. “Every aircraft undergoes multiple layers of inspection, daily, after every 100 hours of flight, and more extensive checks at 400-hour intervals. Components prone to wear and tear are replaced proactively based on historical data.”
However, he noted, “Even with high standards, unexpected failures can occur, especially under extreme conditions. Aircraft are designed with redundancies—backup systems ensure functionality even if a component fails. Still, once the aircraft lands, any failure must be thoroughly addressed before the next flight.”
Cabin Crew and Ground Staff Training
Aviation safety isn’t limited to the cockpit. Cabin crew, ground staff and even airport authorities undergo rigorous training. “From managing in-flight emergencies to evacuations, cabin crew are trained annually through simulated scenarios. Ground staff are prepared to handle threats like bomb scares or hijacking situations in coordination with security agencies,” Vardhan explained.
He also touched on the psychological training provided to staff. “Behavioral and crisis management training ensures they can remain calm and guide passengers during emergencies. This agility and alertness are critical to maintaining safety standards.”
Cybersecurity: The Emerging Frontier
With increasing reliance on automation, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical focus area. Harsh Vardhan pointed to recent global incidents, such as software glitches grounding flights in the U.S., as wake-up calls. “Airlines now invest heavily in cybersecurity to safeguard communication between control towers and aircraft. Backup systems and manual overrides remain operational to mitigate risks posed by cyber threats.”
He added, “The industry balances technological advancements with manual systems, ensuring human intervention is always an option in case of automation failure.”
Passenger Responsibility in Aviation Safety
A significant aspect of safety involves passenger behaviour. Harsh Vardhan stressed, “Passengers must remain calm during emergencies and follow instructions from cabin crew and pilots. Delays are often safety measures in action, not inefficiencies. Understanding this can alleviate pressure on staff and reduce risks.”
He cited an example of how rushed decisions can compromise safety. “In moments of panic, passengers might try to take matters into their own hands, inadvertently causing complications. Trusting the trained crew and following protocols is essential for everyone’s safety.”
The Cost of Safety
Aviation is an expensive industry, and safety measures are no exception. “Safety involves constant investment in technology, training, and maintenance. However, these expenses are non-negotiable,” Vardhan said. “The safety of passengers, crew, and the aircraft itself is paramount, and the industry spares no effort in achieving this.”
Looking Ahead
As Aviation Safety Awareness Week concluded, Harsh Vardhan offered a message of hope and caution. “India’s aviation sector has come a long way, but there is always room for improvement. Safety is a shared responsibility, not just for pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff but also for passengers and regulatory bodies. Together, we can ensure that flying remains one of the safest ways to travel.”
This year’s observance reaffirms the aviation industry’s commitment to safety, innovation, and continuous learning. As India’s skies grow busier, the AAI’s efforts serve as a reminder that safety is not just a priority but a necessity, ensuring millions of journeys end with a safe landing.