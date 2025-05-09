ETV Bharat / bharat

Airport Closures Extended Till May 15 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airlines Cancel Flights, Issue Refunds

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, airport closures have been extended till May 15, prompting airlines to cancel flights and issue refunds.

New Delhi: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following Operation Sindoor and the thwarted drone attack planned by the Pakistan military, the Union government has extended the ban on civilian flight operations at 24 airports across the country from May 10 to 5:29 am on May 15. The original ban that was announced on May 7 had been scheduled to last until May 10.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the extension on Friday and said that enhanced security protocols and dynamic operational risks in airspace required a longer ban on flying activity at airports.

List of Airports closed by NOTAM

North India: Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar (Kullu), Pathankot, Halwara, Jammu, and Leh

Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner

Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj

Airlines Cancel Flights, Offer Full Refunds

Major Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have taken the opportunity to warn customers through travel advisory notifications, whereby passengers are advised to expect significant cancellations and options for refunds and rescheduling.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India said, “Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations--Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot--are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates.

Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations,”

IndiGo, in its own advisory, confirmed that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh remain suspended until May 15.