Airport Closures Extended Till May 15 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Airlines Cancel Flights, Issue Refunds

The Union government has extended the closure of 24 airports till May 15 amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, airport closures have been extended till May 15, prompting airlines to cancel flights and issue refunds. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 10:50 PM IST

3 Min Read

New Delhi: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate following Operation Sindoor and the thwarted drone attack planned by the Pakistan military, the Union government has extended the ban on civilian flight operations at 24 airports across the country from May 10 to 5:29 am on May 15. The original ban that was announced on May 7 had been scheduled to last until May 10.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the extension on Friday and said that enhanced security protocols and dynamic operational risks in airspace required a longer ban on flying activity at airports.

List of Airports closed by NOTAM

North India: Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar (Kullu), Pathankot, Halwara, Jammu, and Leh

Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner

Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj

Airlines Cancel Flights, Offer Full Refunds

Major Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have taken the opportunity to warn customers through travel advisory notifications, whereby passengers are advised to expect significant cancellations and options for refunds and rescheduling.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India said, “Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations--Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot--are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates.

Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations,”

Affected passengers will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund, the airline added.

IndiGo, in its own advisory, confirmed that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh remain suspended until May 15.

“In line with the latest directives, the flights to/from the following cities will remain cancelled until 0529 hrs on May 15,” the airline said in a statement.

Impact at Delhi Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi has also been affected. Overall, flight operations are occurring, but more than half of the flights have been cancelled as a result of heightened security checks and airspace restrictions.

Airport officials informed the media on Friday that between 5 am and 2 pm, there were 66 domestic departures, 63 arrivals and 9 international flights cancelled.

“Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures, some flight schedules and security processing timings may be impacted,” the airport operator DIAL posted on X.

Rising Security Concerns

The heightened state of alert follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring the attack, allegations that Islamabad has denied.

On Thursday night, India’s air defence systems intercepted 300–400 drones launched by Pakistan’s military, causing loud explosions and projectile flashes across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, sparking widespread fear.

Simultaneously, heavy artillery shelling by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) caused casualties and property damage in border villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation remains fluid, and officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from panic buying or spreading misinformation. Flight updates and further government advisories are expected in the coming days.

