Air Travel Severely Affected As Rains Lash Mumbai

By Surabhi Gupta

Mumbai: Relentless monsoon rains for the last 24 hours in Mumbai has caused disruptions in air travel with flight suspensions, significant operational issues, and numerous passenger alerts from key airlines.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the city is right back to where it stood, with both waterlogged streets and multi-modal transport issues.

Civic body officials stated Mumbai received 95 mm rain on average between Sunday and Monday morning with South Mumbai and the western suburbs being lashed by intense rainfall between 2 am and 5 am. Floodwater in low-lying regions and severe safety issues made both surface and air travel risky.

Flights disrupted



Passengers arriving in and departing out of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday dealt with delays, new scheduled departures and flight path changes due to heavy rain and reduced visibility on runways and while taxiing. Multiple airlines including SpiceJet as well as IndiGo cautioned passengers of more travel disruptions.

SpiceJet, in a weather update on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “Due to bad weather (rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

IndiGo, one of the busiest operators from Mumbai, posted a travel advisory urging passengers to allow extra time for reaching the airport due to poor road conditions caused by waterlogging.

“Heavy rainfall continues across Mumbai and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport. If you are travelling today, please allow for extra time and check your flight status on our app or website before you leave for the airport: http://bit.ly/31paVKQ", stated the airline.

Air India also issued a travel advisory, “Heavy rainfall may impact flight operations to and from Mumbai. Please check your flight status hand allow extra travel time,” it stated.

Multiple passengers took to social media to express their frustration over long wait times and lack of timely updates. Some reported being stranded for hours due to grounded flights, with incoming aircrafts being diverted to other cities like Ahmedabad and Goa.

Airport officials confirmed that visibility dropped below safe levels for some operations early in the morning, forcing temporary halts and cascading delays throughout the day. While full cancellation data has not yet been released, over two dozen flights were delayed and at least five were diverted between midnight and 8 am.

IMD forecast: More rains expected

The meteorological department’s forecast suggests that the weather situation is unlikely to ease anytime soon. A red alert, the highest level of warning indicating a need for urgent action, was issued for Raigad district and the ghat regions of Pune and Satara. The IMD expects “extremely heavy rainfall” in isolated areas in these regions over the next 16 hours.

Mumbai, along with Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region, has been placed under an orange alert, signalling preparedness for potential disruption. The same alert is also in effect for Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur in the Vidarbha region.

In its five-day district forecast, IMD stated that Mumbai and nearby areas could continue receiving “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places” through Tuesday morning. A red alert urges authorities to “take action,” while an orange alert means “be prepared to take action.”

Wider impact across Maharashtra

The downpour has not only impacted Mumbai but has also wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, particularly in the Konkan region, which has been experiencing continuous rains for several days. Since June 1, at least 18 people have lost their lives and 65 have been injured in rain-related incidents, including house collapses, electrocutions, and accidents caused by slippery roads and flooding.

Several rivers in the region have swelled past danger marks, inundating villages and farmlands along their banks. Authorities have been placed on high alert in flood-prone areas and are monitoring catchment zones of key rivers.

With rivers overflowing and landslide-prone areas being saturated, emergency response teams in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara have been mobilised.

Metro, road, and suburban rail services Affected

Back in Mumbai, the city’s already overburdened surface transport network buckled under the strain of heavy rains. Waterlogging in areas such as Sion, Dadar, Andheri, and Kurla created massive traffic jams. Mumbai Police issued a public appeal for residents to avoid unnecessary travel to coastal and low-lying areas.

“In view of the heavy rain alert issued by IMD across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas. Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars,” the police said on X, adding emergency contact numbers (100 / 112 / 103) for assistance.

Suburban train services, Mumbai’s lifeline , experienced partial disruptions with trains slowing down on waterlogged tracks. Commuters reported delayed services on Central and Western lines during peak morning hours. Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line were also briefly halted in the afternoon after strong winds caused a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site to fall onto the overhead electric lines at Azad Nagar station.

“Mumbai Metro One services are running normally now. The temporary disruption was due to debris on overhead electrical equipment caused by heavy winds,” Metro One authorities confirmed.

Passengers advised to plan ahead

Given the forecast of continued rainfall and more disruptions likely in the coming days, both aviation and civic authorities are advising travellers and residents to remain alert and flexible.

“Keep checking your airline’s flight status page or app, leave early for the airport, and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary,” an official from Mumbai airport’s operations team said. “We are working closely with airlines, ATC, and civic agencies to ensure safety and minimise disruption.”

While no major incidents were reported at the airport, ground handling staff and emergency services were seen wading through knee-deep water in some areas near the terminals and cargo complex.