Air Traffic Grounded, Tourists Stranded: India-Pakistan Tensions Paralyze Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Airports

Srinagar: The impact of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and the heightened India-Pakistan tensions have critically interrupted air travel within Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar's Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport recording nearly a complete standstill since India's retaliatory attacks under Operation Sindoor on May 7.
Srinagar airport, which was handling nearly 20,000 passengers daily during the height of the tourist season, has noticed a dramatic drop in both passenger and flight numbers since the terror attack. Official figures indicate a 45% drop in passengers and a 19% reduction in flight operations after April 22. On May 7, airport operations were halted altogether, with no flights set to resume until at least May 10.
Javed Anjum, the director of Srinagar airport, expressed the gravity of the situation: "The traffic has been hit badly after the terror attack. Prior to the incident, we were handling an average of 20,000 passengers daily. Now, things are at a standstill."
According to another airport official, the airfield is now under the control of the Indian Air Force (IAF), further restricting civil aviation activities. "All flights are canceled until the morning of May 10 due to security concerns. There is no light at the end of the tunnel amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
For comparison, between April 1 and April 22, Srinagar airport saw 1,920 flights carrying more than 3,66,000 passengers. Between April 23 and May 8, the count fell to a mere 1,162 flights and 1,47,090 passengers.
The case is the same with Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport and Jammu's Civil Enclave Airport. The two airports have seen operations coming to a standstill since the height of India-Pakistan tensions. Leh's usually active routes have been fully shut down from May 7, with no incoming or outgoing flights. Operations at Leh and Jammu airports, like at Srinagar airport, have also been put on hold as a precaution.
Leh airport's official of the days leading up to the closure indicate a steep decline in traffic. On May 5, for example, the airport saw 3,542 passengers on 30 flights, whereas on the next day there were 3,470 passengers on 36 flights. Traffic on the Jammu airport too went in the same direction with 3,466 passengers on 24 flights on May 5, while May 6 saw 20 flights for 2,984 passengers.
Tourism, which is one of the key economic drivers for Kashmir, has also been hit by the general disruptions in air travel. Some tour operators in Srinagar and Leh have reported increased uncertainty, with tourists stranded or diverting to other destinations.
Sajad Ahmed, who is a Srinagar tour operator, mentioned, "All our clients now are cancelling plans to visit Kashmir as flights are being cancelled. The atmosphere is very tense and everyone is apprehensive about their safety."
In Leh, a favorite among adventure tourists, the sudden halt in air services caused losses to hotels, tour operators, and taxi drivers. Diksit Dolma, a hotelier in Leh, expressed her frustration: "We were looking forward to a good season, but now we are just scraping through. No flights, no tourists—it's disastrous for our business."
The ripple effect of the increased security scenario is being experienced in other northern and western airports in India. Officials say at least 25 airports have been closed to operations due to the ongoing security operations. They include big airports such as Pathankot and Chandigarh, and smaller ones in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.
More than 300 flights have been cancelled since the Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes in Pakistan on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor, attacking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The cancellations have been widespread, including those of airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and others.
IndiGo, in a statement, acknowledged that it had canceled more than 165 flights, including flights to and from Srinagar and Amritsar, while SpiceJet too withdrew its operations to and from some of the impacted airports, including Leh and Jammu.
Jammu Kashmir On The Edge
Amid the eerie calm, the situation continues to remain on the edge in Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday night after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, which subsequently escalated into shelling on the Line of Control (LoC).
The closure of Srinagar International Airport, now coupled with the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway shutdown due to landslides, has put off travellers, more so those patients who seek outside treatment.
The closure of the air service has also disrupted the supply of life-saving drugs for patients suffering various life-threatening illnesses, which they obtain from outside states.
Schools and educational institutions were closed today in areas close to Srinagar and Awantipora airfields after the administration ordered their closure on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Read More: