Air Traffic Grounded, Tourists Stranded: India-Pakistan Tensions Paralyze Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Airports

Srinagar: The impact of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and the heightened India-Pakistan tensions have critically interrupted air travel within Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar's Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport recording nearly a complete standstill since India's retaliatory attacks under Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Srinagar airport, which was handling nearly 20,000 passengers daily during the height of the tourist season, has noticed a dramatic drop in both passenger and flight numbers since the terror attack. Official figures indicate a 45% drop in passengers and a 19% reduction in flight operations after April 22. On May 7, airport operations were halted altogether, with no flights set to resume until at least May 10.

Javed Anjum, the director of Srinagar airport, expressed the gravity of the situation: "The traffic has been hit badly after the terror attack. Prior to the incident, we were handling an average of 20,000 passengers daily. Now, things are at a standstill."

According to another airport official, the airfield is now under the control of the Indian Air Force (IAF), further restricting civil aviation activities. "All flights are canceled until the morning of May 10 due to security concerns. There is no light at the end of the tunnel amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

For comparison, between April 1 and April 22, Srinagar airport saw 1,920 flights carrying more than 3,66,000 passengers. Between April 23 and May 8, the count fell to a mere 1,162 flights and 1,47,090 passengers.

The case is the same with Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport and Jammu's Civil Enclave Airport. The two airports have seen operations coming to a standstill since the height of India-Pakistan tensions. Leh's usually active routes have been fully shut down from May 7, with no incoming or outgoing flights. Operations at Leh and Jammu airports, like at Srinagar airport, have also been put on hold as a precaution.

Leh airport's official of the days leading up to the closure indicate a steep decline in traffic. On May 5, for example, the airport saw 3,542 passengers on 30 flights, whereas on the next day there were 3,470 passengers on 36 flights. Traffic on the Jammu airport too went in the same direction with 3,466 passengers on 24 flights on May 5, while May 6 saw 20 flights for 2,984 passengers.

Tourism, which is one of the key economic drivers for Kashmir, has also been hit by the general disruptions in air travel. Some tour operators in Srinagar and Leh have reported increased uncertainty, with tourists stranded or diverting to other destinations.

Sajad Ahmed, who is a Srinagar tour operator, mentioned, "All our clients now are cancelling plans to visit Kashmir as flights are being cancelled. The atmosphere is very tense and everyone is apprehensive about their safety."