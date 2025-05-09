Air Strike Alert In Ambala: Blackout From 8 PM To 6 AM, Educational Institutions Closed Till May 10

Ambala: After 'Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, Pakistan attempted to attack India using drones and missiles, but the Indian forces successfully foiled these attempts using the S-400 air defence system. Following this, a high alert has been sounded along the border areas, including Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Siren Alert in Ambala

On Friday morning, the Air Force Station issued an alert regarding a possible drone attack in Chandigarh and Ambala, Haryana. Following the alert, sirens were sounded in the area. Residents were instructed to stay indoors. The administration advised, “People should remain inside their homes. No one should stand in parks or on the streets. Additionally, avoid standing on balconies or rooftops. Those who are far from home should take shelter in a nearby building.”

Appeal to Residents to Stay Indoors

About half an hour later, the Air Force announced that the air attack alert had been lifted. However, they continued to urge people to remain indoors as a precaution. Amid rising tensions and the possibility of war between India and Pakistan, the Ambala administration has decided to close all educational institutions in the district. Schools and colleges will remain shut in Ambala until May 10.

Blackout in Ambala from 8 PM Tonight to 6 AM

In the wake of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, a citywide blackout has been declared in Ambala from 8 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow. All city lights will be turned off during this period. Residents are advised to complete essential tasks during the day, keep their mobile phones fully charged, and avoid spreading or believing in rumours. Authorities have instructed people to return to their homes immediately if a siren sounds.

