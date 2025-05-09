ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Strike Alert In Ambala: Blackout From 8 PM To 6 AM, Educational Institutions Closed Till May 10

A high alert was issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh after Pakistan’s drone and missile attack on India was foiled by the S-400 defence system.

Etv Bharat
High alert sounded in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh after India foiled Pakistan’s drone and missile attack using the S-400 defence system. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ambala: After 'Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, Pakistan attempted to attack India using drones and missiles, but the Indian forces successfully foiled these attempts using the S-400 air defence system. Following this, a high alert has been sounded along the border areas, including Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Siren Alert in Ambala

On Friday morning, the Air Force Station issued an alert regarding a possible drone attack in Chandigarh and Ambala, Haryana. Following the alert, sirens were sounded in the area. Residents were instructed to stay indoors. The administration advised, “People should remain inside their homes. No one should stand in parks or on the streets. Additionally, avoid standing on balconies or rooftops. Those who are far from home should take shelter in a nearby building.”

Appeal to Residents to Stay Indoors

About half an hour later, the Air Force announced that the air attack alert had been lifted. However, they continued to urge people to remain indoors as a precaution. Amid rising tensions and the possibility of war between India and Pakistan, the Ambala administration has decided to close all educational institutions in the district. Schools and colleges will remain shut in Ambala until May 10.

Blackout in Ambala from 8 PM Tonight to 6 AM

In the wake of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, a citywide blackout has been declared in Ambala from 8 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow. All city lights will be turned off during this period. Residents are advised to complete essential tasks during the day, keep their mobile phones fully charged, and avoid spreading or believing in rumours. Authorities have instructed people to return to their homes immediately if a siren sounds.

Read more: Situation Worse Along LoC, People Worried, Says Jammu Kashmir's Health Minister Sakina Itoo

Ambala: After 'Operation Sindoor, on Thursday, Pakistan attempted to attack India using drones and missiles, but the Indian forces successfully foiled these attempts using the S-400 air defence system. Following this, a high alert has been sounded along the border areas, including Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Siren Alert in Ambala

On Friday morning, the Air Force Station issued an alert regarding a possible drone attack in Chandigarh and Ambala, Haryana. Following the alert, sirens were sounded in the area. Residents were instructed to stay indoors. The administration advised, “People should remain inside their homes. No one should stand in parks or on the streets. Additionally, avoid standing on balconies or rooftops. Those who are far from home should take shelter in a nearby building.”

Appeal to Residents to Stay Indoors

About half an hour later, the Air Force announced that the air attack alert had been lifted. However, they continued to urge people to remain indoors as a precaution. Amid rising tensions and the possibility of war between India and Pakistan, the Ambala administration has decided to close all educational institutions in the district. Schools and colleges will remain shut in Ambala until May 10.

Blackout in Ambala from 8 PM Tonight to 6 AM

In the wake of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, a citywide blackout has been declared in Ambala from 8 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow. All city lights will be turned off during this period. Residents are advised to complete essential tasks during the day, keep their mobile phones fully charged, and avoid spreading or believing in rumours. Authorities have instructed people to return to their homes immediately if a siren sounds.

Read more: Situation Worse Along LoC, People Worried, Says Jammu Kashmir's Health Minister Sakina Itoo

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR STRIKE ALERT IN AMBALABLACKOUTFROM 8 PM TO 6 AMEDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS CLOSEDAPPEAL TO RESIDENTS TO STAY INDOORS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.