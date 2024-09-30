Air Show: Chennai Airport Announces Flight Schedule Changes From October 1-8

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chennai airport has announced closures extending up to a maximum of two hours between October 1-8 on account of the Indian Air Force's Air show slated here on October 6.

To ensure minimal disruptions, the airport has shared a detailed schedule of these closures, ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals, CV Deepak, Airport Director said in an official statement.

"The first closure will occur on October 1, from 13:45 to 15:15 (hours), followed by additional intervals on October 2,3,5,6,7 and 8. We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," he said.

"Chennai International Airport is working in close coordination with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating this occasion with you while supporting your travel plans," Deepak said.

The Indian Air Force will display its full defence prowess, especially air capability and also showcase its range of new aircraft including Rafale, in action at a breathtaking display over the Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day.

The Chennai airport is one of the busiest airports in the county.