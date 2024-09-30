ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Show: Chennai Airport Announces Flight Schedule Changes From October 1-8

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

The Chennai Airport has announced closure extending up to a maximum of two hours between October 1 and 8 due to the Indian Air Force's show which will be held in the city.

Chennai Airport has announced flight schedule changes from October 1 to 8 due to IAF Air Show
File photo of Chennai Airport (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chennai airport has announced closures extending up to a maximum of two hours between October 1-8 on account of the Indian Air Force's Air show slated here on October 6.

To ensure minimal disruptions, the airport has shared a detailed schedule of these closures, ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals, CV Deepak, Airport Director said in an official statement.

"The first closure will occur on October 1, from 13:45 to 15:15 (hours), followed by additional intervals on October 2,3,5,6,7 and 8. We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," he said.

"Chennai International Airport is working in close coordination with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating this occasion with you while supporting your travel plans," Deepak said.

The Indian Air Force will display its full defence prowess, especially air capability and also showcase its range of new aircraft including Rafale, in action at a breathtaking display over the Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day.

The Chennai airport is one of the busiest airports in the county.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Chennai airport has announced closures extending up to a maximum of two hours between October 1-8 on account of the Indian Air Force's Air show slated here on October 6.

To ensure minimal disruptions, the airport has shared a detailed schedule of these closures, ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals, CV Deepak, Airport Director said in an official statement.

"The first closure will occur on October 1, from 13:45 to 15:15 (hours), followed by additional intervals on October 2,3,5,6,7 and 8. We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," he said.

"Chennai International Airport is working in close coordination with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event. We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to celebrating this occasion with you while supporting your travel plans," Deepak said.

The Indian Air Force will display its full defence prowess, especially air capability and also showcase its range of new aircraft including Rafale, in action at a breathtaking display over the Marina sky on October 6, as part of the 92nd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day.

The Chennai airport is one of the busiest airports in the county.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR SHOWCHENNAI AIRPORTINDIAN AIR FORCE SHOWRAFALE PLANESAIR SHOW AND CHENNAI AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.