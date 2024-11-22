Air quality In Delhi-NCR remained In 'Very Poor' Category On Friday

New Delhi: On Friday morning, the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, and light haze was also seen in many areas. A layer of haze remained in Delhi, and the average air quality index was 371 until 7.15 am, which falls in the 'very poor' category.
An AQI of 200 to 300 is considered "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", 401 to 450 "severe" and more than 450 "severe plus". According to official data, after remaining in the 'severe' and 'severe plus' category for several days, Delhi's air quality improved slightly to 'very poor' on Thursday, although air pollution remains severe in some areas.
साप्ताहिक मौसम परिचर्चा 21.11.2024 (हिंदी)
Know, how is the AQI level
In seven areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 400 and 450 above. Anand Vihar recorded 410, Bawana 411, Jahangirpuri 426, Mundka 402, Nehru Nagar 410, Shadipur 402 and Wazirpur 413. Air quality in most parts of Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category. Alipur recorded 389, Ashok Vihar 395, Aya Nagar 369, Burari Crossing 369, Chandni Chowk 369, Mathura Road 333, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range recorded 357, IGI Airport recorded 357, Dilshad Garden recorded 320, ITO and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded 344 AQI.
#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of haze covers the Mayur Vihar area. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in the 'Severe' category.
Change in office timings
Meanwhile, the Centre has fixed different working hours for its employees. According to an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry, employees have been asked to use public transport to reduce vehicular pollution. The order states that offices can open from 9 am to 5.30 pm or from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Given the severe air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken strict measures and made changes to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Changes in GRAP-3 and GRAP-4
Under the revised guidelines, it has been made mandatory for NCR states to close offline classes of schools up to Class V in GRAP Phase 3 and up to Class XII in GRAP Phase 4.
A new directive has also been added under Stage 3 in the revised GRAP, in which state governments need to set different timings for public offices and municipal bodies so that traffic and pollution can be reduced. Under GRAP Stage 4, people have been advised to wear masks outside during dangerous air quality.
Change in weather, the cold wave begins
These days the weather is constantly changing in the entire country, including Delhi-NCR. Cold has set in in most of the states of North India. The mercury has dropped in Delhi NCR for several days. However, due to the smog clearing and relief from fog, the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell on Thursday.
This has improved the pollution level. Due to this, people breathed in cleaner air than in the past days. The sky also remained clear throughout the day. There was fog in the morning and mild sunshine during the day.
The AQI of the capital is still in the severe category
The level of air pollution in Delhi has decreased significantly after five days. According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCB), on Thursday the Air Quality Index i.e; AQI of the capital fell from 400 to 379. The level of pollution (Delhi AQI) may have decreased, but it still comes in the severe category and is also harmful to health. Cold has also started increasing in Delhi amid pollution. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain cold for the next four days. Cold winds will blow in the morning and night. Also, there is a possibility of dense fog.
'Emergency' in Delhi on Air Pollution! 50% of the employees of government offices will work from home to stop pollution
Ghaziabad
A layer of fog has covered the city of Ghaziabad and the air quality is continuously deteriorating. Dense fog is likely to remain in different parts around Ghaziabad till November 22 morning.
Know how the weather will be in the next few days
The Meteorological Department has predicted fog and cold winds in the capital Delhi, Noida of Uttar Pradesh and Ghaziabad in the next few days. At the same time, light to moderate rain may occur in some parts of South India.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A layer of haze covers the Ghaziabad city as the air quality continues to deteriorate.
Mayur Vihar
A blanket of fog has covered the Mayur Vihar area. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in the 'severe' category.
Kalindi Kunj
A blanket of smog looms over Kalindi Kunj. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in the 'severe' category.
Noida
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A thin layer of smog covers Noida city as the AQI is recorded at 262 and categorised as 'poor' as per the CPCB.
A thin layer of smog looms over the city of Noida and the AQI is recorded at 262 and is classified as 'poor' according to the CPCB.
A thick layer of smoke looms over the national capital as air quality continues to deteriorate. Lodhi Road's AQI is 267, which is classified as 'poor' according to the CPCB.
A thick layer of smog looms over the national capital and the Air Quality Index in many areas remains in the 'very poor' category according to the CPCB.
A thin layer of smog looms over the Bhikaji Cama Place area of Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in the 'very poor' category. Dense fog is likely to prevail in different parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh till November 22.