Air quality In Delhi-NCR remained In 'Very Poor' Category On Friday

New Delhi: On Friday morning, the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, and light haze was also seen in many areas. A layer of haze remained in Delhi, and the average air quality index was 371 until 7.15 am, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI of 200 to 300 is considered "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", 401 to 450 "severe" and more than 450 "severe plus". According to official data, after remaining in the 'severe' and 'severe plus' category for several days, Delhi's air quality improved slightly to 'very poor' on Thursday, although air pollution remains severe in some areas.

Know, how is the AQI level

In seven areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 400 and 450 above. Anand Vihar recorded 410, Bawana 411, Jahangirpuri 426, Mundka 402, Nehru Nagar 410, Shadipur 402 and Wazirpur 413. Air quality in most parts of Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category. Alipur recorded 389, Ashok Vihar 395, Aya Nagar 369, Burari Crossing 369, Chandni Chowk 369, Mathura Road 333, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range recorded 357, IGI Airport recorded 357, Dilshad Garden recorded 320, ITO and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded 344 AQI.

Change in office timings

Meanwhile, the Centre has fixed different working hours for its employees. According to an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry, employees have been asked to use public transport to reduce vehicular pollution. The order states that offices can open from 9 am to 5.30 pm or from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Given the severe air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken strict measures and made changes to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Changes in GRAP-3 and GRAP-4

Under the revised guidelines, it has been made mandatory for NCR states to close offline classes of schools up to Class V in GRAP Phase 3 and up to Class XII in GRAP Phase 4.

A new directive has also been added under Stage 3 in the revised GRAP, in which state governments need to set different timings for public offices and municipal bodies so that traffic and pollution can be reduced. Under GRAP Stage 4, people have been advised to wear masks outside during dangerous air quality.

Change in weather, the cold wave begins

These days the weather is constantly changing in the entire country, including Delhi-NCR. Cold has set in in most of the states of North India. The mercury has dropped in Delhi NCR for several days. However, due to the smog clearing and relief from fog, the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell on Thursday.

This has improved the pollution level. Due to this, people breathed in cleaner air than in the past days. The sky also remained clear throughout the day. There was fog in the morning and mild sunshine during the day.