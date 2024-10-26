ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Quality Today: Favourable Winds Help Improve Situation

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds, records from the weather bureau showed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was classified as 'poor' category, the data read.

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, a marked difference of over 50 points, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The data captured for the 24-hour average AQI till 4 pm on Friday was 270.

Saturday's data posted improvement for the second straight day with decreasing AQI after staying in the 'very poor' for four days.

The exceptions were recorded in Mundka and Anand Vihar stations which reported the data which fell under the 'very poor' category.