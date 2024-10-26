ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Quality Today: Favourable Winds Help Improve Situation

Delhi's air quality improved slightly, with an AQI of 227 on Saturday, down from 281, though conditions remain 'poor' overall.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly, with an AQI of 227 on Saturday, down from 281, though conditions remain 'poor' overall.
Delhi's Kartavya Path (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds, records from the weather bureau showed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was classified as 'poor' category, the data read.

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, a marked difference of over 50 points, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The data captured for the 24-hour average AQI till 4 pm on Friday was 270.

Saturday's data posted improvement for the second straight day with decreasing AQI after staying in the 'very poor' for four days.

The exceptions were recorded in Mundka and Anand Vihar stations which reported the data which fell under the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Air Quality Early Warning System forecast similar wind conditions over the next day or so. It also said the pollution levels may rise again in two to three days due to unfavourable weather conditions predicted. It said the AQI is likely to breach 400 by October 31.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 18.6 degrees Celsius. It was one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) data showed the humidity was 68 per cent at 8.30 am.

As for the day's forecast, it has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to sit around 34 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds, records from the weather bureau showed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was classified as 'poor' category, the data read.

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, a marked difference of over 50 points, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The data captured for the 24-hour average AQI till 4 pm on Friday was 270.

Saturday's data posted improvement for the second straight day with decreasing AQI after staying in the 'very poor' for four days.

The exceptions were recorded in Mundka and Anand Vihar stations which reported the data which fell under the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Air Quality Early Warning System forecast similar wind conditions over the next day or so. It also said the pollution levels may rise again in two to three days due to unfavourable weather conditions predicted. It said the AQI is likely to breach 400 by October 31.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 18.6 degrees Celsius. It was one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) data showed the humidity was 68 per cent at 8.30 am.

As for the day's forecast, it has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to sit around 34 degrees Celsius.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI AIR POLLUTIONAIR QUALITY INDEXDELHI AIR QUALITY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.