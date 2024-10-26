Delhi Air Quality Today: Favourable Winds Help Improve Situation

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds, records from the weather bureau showed.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was classified as 'poor' category, the data read.
At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, a marked difference of over 50 points, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The data captured for the 24-hour average AQI till 4 pm on Friday was 270.
Saturday's data posted improvement for the second straight day with decreasing AQI after staying in the 'very poor' for four days.
The exceptions were recorded in Mundka and Anand Vihar stations which reported the data which fell under the 'very poor' category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Air Quality Early Warning System forecast similar wind conditions over the next day or so. It also said the pollution levels may rise again in two to three days due to unfavourable weather conditions predicted. It said the AQI is likely to breach 400 by October 31.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 18.6 degrees Celsius. It was one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said.
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) data showed the humidity was 68 per cent at 8.30 am.
As for the day's forecast, it has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to sit around 34 degrees Celsius.