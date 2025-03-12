India’s Air Quality: Despite Some Progress, Country's Pollution Crisis Remains Dire, Say Experts

Delhi: Air pollution remains one of India’s most pressing environmental and public health challenges. Over the past five years, India has consistently ranked among the most polluted countries in the world, with major cities like Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida recording hazardous levels of particulate matter (PM2.5).

Despite some progress in reducing pollution levels, particularly through government initiatives like the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), air quality in India continues to fall short of global health standards, posing serious health risks to millions of people. Experts warned that India’s air pollution crisis remains alarming despite slight improvements over the past five years.

Manu Singh, an environmentalist told ETV Bharat, “India’s air pollution crisis has reached catastrophic levels, and despite some progress, the situation remains dire. Over the last five years, the country’s air quality has consistently ranked among the worst globally, with Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida as key hotspots of dangerous pollution. In 2024, Delhi remained the world’s most polluted capital, with PM2.5 levels still drastically exceeding safe limits. Six of the ten most polluted cities globally are in India, showing a deeply entrenched urban crisis.

The health consequences are grave, especially for children and the elderly. Around 96% of India’s population lives in areas where air quality is seven times worse than the World Health Organization’s recommended levels. Respiratory and cardiovascular diseases are at an all-time high, putting immense strain on the healthcare system. Cities like Begusarai and Delhi continue to report alarmingly high pollution levels, exacerbating the country’s public health crisis.

Despite some improvements due to government measures like the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), pollution sources like vehicular emissions, industrial activity, stubble burning, and waste burning persist, making the problem more challenging to tackle. In 2024, although PM2.5 levels dropped slightly by 7%, they still exceed safe limits by over tenfold. The impact of stubble burning in winter months continues to spike pollution, while other sectors like construction also add to the toxic air.

Moreover, the environmental damage is equally severe. The toxic air affects trees, plants, and wildlife, disrupting ecosystems and threatening biodiversity. The region’s forests and agricultural lands are suffocating under a blanket of smoke, while the health of animals and birds is severely impacted, with many species facing respiratory distress.

India’s economic future is at stake. The rising healthcare costs due to pollution-related diseases strain the national economy, while the constant pollution makes it harder for cities to maintain economic productivity. The tourism industry, too, faces significant setbacks as visitors are deterred by the deteriorating air quality.”

2024: A Notable Improvement but Challenges Persist

According to the World Air Quality Report 2024, India ranked as the fifth most polluted country globally, showing improvement from its third-place ranking in 2023. The average annual PM2.5 concentration declined by 7% from 54.4 µg/m³ in 2023 to 50.6 µg/m³ in 2024. However, this level still exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) annual limit of 5 µg/m³ by more than tenfold.

Key Findings for 2024:

Delhi remained the most polluted capital city in the world, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 µg/m³, nearly unchanged from 92.7 µg/m³ in 2023.

Six of the world’s ten most polluted cities were located in India, underscoring the country’s persistent urban pollution crisis.

13 Indian cities ranked among the top 20 most polluted cities globally. These included Byrnihat, Delhi, Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida.

35% of Indian cities reported annual PM2.5 levels exceeding 10 times the WHO limit of 5 µg/m³.

While the 7% reduction in PM2.5 levels reflects positive momentum, Delhi’s pollution levels remained largely unchanged, highlighting the need for more aggressive mitigation efforts.

2023: A Year of High Pollution and Alarming Trends

The World Air Quality Report 2023 ranked India as the third most polluted country globally, behind Bangladesh and Pakistan. The national average PM2.5 concentration was 54.4 µg/m³, marking a deterioration from previous years.

Key Findings for 2023:

India accounted for 9 of the top 10 most polluted cities globally.

Delhi was named the most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year.

Begusarai in Bihar emerged as the most polluted metropolitan area worldwide, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 118.9 µg/m³.

An estimated 96% of India’s population (around 136 million people) lived in areas with PM2.5 concentrations at least seven times higher than the WHO recommended levels.

Over 66% of Indian cities reported annual averages higher than 35 µg/m³.

Health impacts were particularly concerning, with PM2.5 pollution linked to increased rates of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The government’s National Clean Air Program (NCAP), launched in 2019, faced challenges in effectively reducing urban pollution levels.

2022: Stagnation in Improvement Despite Global Attention

In 2022, India ranked as the eighth most polluted country in the world, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 53.3 µg/m³. While Delhi remained one of the most polluted cities globally, there were minor improvements in some urban areas.

Key Findings for 2022:

Delhi recorded an annual PM2.5 average of 92.6 µg/m³, slightly lower than 96.4 µg/m³ in 2021.

New Delhi reported an average PM2.5 concentration of 89.1 µg/m³.

Lahore, Pakistan was the most polluted city in the world, followed by Hotan, China and Bhiwadi, India.

39 Indian cities were included among the top 50 most polluted cities globally.

Air quality improvements were noted in some regions due to reduced industrial activity and stricter regulations, but stubble burning and vehicular emissions remained persistent issues.

2021: Reversal of Gains as Pollution Levels Rise

After three years of improving air quality, 2021 saw a reversal of this trend. India’s average PM2.5 levels increased to 58.1 µg/m³, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Key Findings for 2021:

India was home to 11 of the 15 most polluted cities in Central and South Asia.

Delhi maintained its status as one of the most polluted capitals in the world.

Mumbai recorded an annual PM2.5 average of 46.4 µg/m³, nearly nine times the WHO limit.

The resurgence of industrial activity and increased traffic following the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures contributed to the rise in pollution levels. The health consequences became more pronounced, with increased respiratory and cardiovascular issues reported across major cities.

2020: Initial Improvement Due to COVID-19 Lockdowns

In 2020, India experienced an improvement in air quality, largely due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that restricted industrial and vehicular activity. India ranked as the third most polluted country globally, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 51.9 µg/m³—a 15% improvement from 2019.

Key Findings for 2020:

Delhi was the most polluted capital city, with an average PM2.5 level of 84.1 µg/m³.

Ghaziabad ranked as the second most polluted city globally.

Farm fires in Punjab increased by 46.5% over 2019, contributing to winter pollution spikes.

Construction activity, industrial emissions, and waste burning were identified as key sources of pollution.

The temporary improvement in air quality during the lockdown underscored the impact of human activity on pollution levels, reinforcing the need for long-term policy measures.

Major Contributing Factors to India’s Air Pollution

Vehicular Emissions: Contribute significantly to PM2.5 levels, especially in Delhi and other urban centers.

Industrial and Power Generation: Coal-fired power plants and industrial emissions remain key sources of pollutants.

Stubble Burning: Agricultural fires in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh contribute to severe smog conditions during winter.

Construction Activity: Dust from construction and demolition sites worsens air quality.

Waste Burning: Open burning of waste, especially in urban slums, adds to PM2.5 levels.

Policy Measures and Challenges

The National Clean Air Program (NCAP), launched in 2019, aims to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 20%–30% by 2024 in identified non-attainment cities. Key measures include:

Strengthening air quality monitoring systems.

Implementing city- and state-specific clean air action plans.

Phasing out old and polluting vehicles.

Promoting electric vehicles and renewable energy.

While NCAP has shown some success, its impact remains limited by enforcement challenges and the scale of pollution sources.

India’s air quality over the last five years has shown some signs of improvement, but pollution levels remain dangerously high. The 7% reduction in PM2.5 levels in 2024 reflects progress, but continued urbanization, industrial growth, and stubble burning present ongoing challenges.

SN Mishra, Professor at TERI SAS and climate expert told ETV Bharat, “The findings are not surprising. Air pollution in India, particularly across the North-Western region and the Indo-Gangetic Plains, continues to worsen due to a combination of meteorological and anthropogenic factors. During the winter season, typical atmospheric conditions—marked by north-westerly wind flows, temperature inversions, and subsidence—create a conducive environment for pollutants to remain trapped near the surface."

Mishra said that any emissions generated to the west of Delhi NCR are eventually spreading over the region and further into the Indo-Gangetic plains, driven by prevailing wind patterns. While these atmospheric conditions are a natural phenomenon, it is the unabated transport emissions that continue to be the dominant source of urban pollution, he said.

Stating that in winter, these emissions get compounded due to inversion layers that prevent dispersion, Mishra said, "The recurring practice of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana during October–November adds another layer of pollution, pushing Delhi NCR’s air quality into the hazardous category each year. The only sustainable solution lies in a rapid transition to electric vehicles, adoption of cleaner fuels, strengthening public transportation, and robust waste and emissions management systems. Without structural shifts in both policy and public behaviour, achieving cleaner air in Delhi NCR will remain a distant goal.”