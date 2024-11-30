ETV Bharat / bharat

No Conclusive Data To Establish Direct Correlation Of Disease Exclusively Due To Air Pollution: Govt

New Delhi: Air pollution is one of the aggravating factors for respiratory diseases, however, there is no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct correlation between any disease caused exclusively by air pollution, MoS for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The health effects of air pollution are synergistic manifestations of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socioeconomic status, medical history, immunity and heredity etc. of the individuals, Jadhav said in a written reply.

The Union Health Ministry provides technical and financial support to the states and union territories to strengthen the public healthcare system, based on the proposals received in the form of Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) under the National Health Mission, he said.

This financial support is also provided for the implementation of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health for activities including an increase in general awareness among all the relevant stakeholders including people especially vulnerable communities, healthcare providers and policymakers regarding the impacts of climate change on human health and ways to address them.

Financial support is also provided for the observance of important days on environment and health, for training on climate change and health for Programme Officers, Medical Officers, Specialists, Community Health Workers, PRI members, Sentinel Site Nodal Officers and for strengthening the Surveillance System, Jadhav said.

The government of India has taken several steps to address air pollution issues across the country. These include the implementation of the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) with the objective to create awareness, capacity building, health sector preparedness and response and partnerships-related activities on the climate-sensitive health issues in the country since 2019.

The NPCCHH, MoHFW has developed the Health Adaptation Plan for diseases due to air pollution, NPCCHH, MoHFW has also developed the State Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health for all the states and UTs.