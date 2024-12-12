ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s AQI Hits 288, Ghaziabad Records ‘Satisfactory’ 105

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded as 288. This marks a setback after a brief improvement earlier in the week, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by the National Capital Region (NCR) in tackling pollution.

Ghaziabad Records Significant Improvement

While Delhi’s air quality struggled, nearby Ghaziabad offered a glimmer of hope. For the first time this season, Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 105 on Thursday with residents welcoming the development. Manoj Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad, expressed optimism, saying, “This is the first time in months that we’ve had such a satisfactory reading. It’s good to see cleaner air, but we must continue efforts to sustain this improvement.”

Mixed Trends in Noida and Greater Noida

The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida painted a mixed picture. In Noida, Sector 125 recorded a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 139, while Sector 1 remained at 172, categorized as ‘moderate.’ These variations underline the localized nature of pollution in urban clusters, influenced by factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and weather patterns.

Delhi’s Weekly AQI Trends Show Fluctuations

Delhi’s air quality has fluctuated over the past week, reflecting a combination of weather influences and pollution sources.

• 12 Dec: 288

• 11 Dec: 199

• 10 Dec: 234

• 9 Dec: 186