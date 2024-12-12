Delhi’s AQI Hits 288, Ghaziabad Records ‘Satisfactory’ 105

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded as 288. This marks a setback after a brief improvement earlier in the week, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by the National Capital Region (NCR) in tackling pollution.
Ghaziabad Records Significant Improvement
While Delhi’s air quality struggled, nearby Ghaziabad offered a glimmer of hope. For the first time this season, Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad recorded a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 105 on Thursday with residents welcoming the development. Manoj Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad, expressed optimism, saying, “This is the first time in months that we’ve had such a satisfactory reading. It’s good to see cleaner air, but we must continue efforts to sustain this improvement.”
Mixed Trends in Noida and Greater Noida
The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida painted a mixed picture. In Noida, Sector 125 recorded a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 139, while Sector 1 remained at 172, categorized as ‘moderate.’ These variations underline the localized nature of pollution in urban clusters, influenced by factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and weather patterns.
Delhi’s Weekly AQI Trends Show Fluctuations
Delhi’s air quality has fluctuated over the past week, reflecting a combination of weather influences and pollution sources.
• 12 Dec: 288
• 11 Dec: 199
• 10 Dec: 234
• 9 Dec: 186
• 8 Dec: 302
• 7 Dec: 233
• 6 Dec: 197
Despite temporary relief over the weekend, when strong winds and light rainfall improved air quality, the capital remains in the grip of pollution.
Weather a Key Factor, But Challenges Persist
“Weather conditions have been the key driver in recent days, with strong northwesterly winds helping to disperse pollutants,” said Dr Neha Sharma, an environmental expert. She cautioned that these improvements might be short-lived, emphasizing the need for sustained action against pollution sources.
Delhi has yet to record a single day of ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ air quality this December. A persistent mix of smog and mist continues to impact visibility and health, with below-normal temperatures and fluctuating surface winds adding to the challenge.
The Road Ahead
While Ghaziabad’s improvement is encouraging, experts stress the need for long-term measures such as stricter emissions regulations, cleaner energy adoption, and increased public awareness. Without these efforts, the region may continue to see only temporary relief driven by favorable weather conditions.
Read more: