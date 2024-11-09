ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution: Centre's Air Quality Panel Criticises Growing Backlog Of Complaints In Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre's panel tasked with improving air quality in Delhi-NCR has raised concerns over the slow resolution pace and the growing backlog of air pollution-related complaints in the national capital.

Among various steps, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed intensified efforts to remove highly polluting end-of-life (EoL) vehicles (petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years) that are still in use in Delhi.

The panel called for a more proactive approach to addressing complaints, saying that delays in resolving issues hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures.

In a meeting held on Friday with the Delhi chief secretary and senior state government officials, the Commission stressed that each case of violation must be treated with urgency.