Air Marshal Khanna Assumes Charge As AOC-in-C Of Southern Air Command

Air Marshal Manish Khanna took over as AOC-in-C of SAC on 01 Jun 25. ( X@IafSac )

New Delhi: Air Marshal Manish Khanna, an accomplished officer with over 4,000 hours of flying experience on various fighter and trainer aircraft, on Sunday assumed the charge of the Southern Air Command. He was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, the government said in a statement.

"Air Marshal Manish Khanna Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM), assumed command of the Southern Air Command (SAC) as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on June 1, 2025 at Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

The air officer is a category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor and an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Air Warfare and National Defence College. "The air officer has over 4,000 hours of flying experience on various fighter and trainer aircraft," it said.

Apart from his rich operational experience in air defence, ground attack, strategic reconnaissance and electronic warfare, the air marshal has wide ranging experience in the training domain, including an international assignment as the Chief Flying Instructor with the Botswana Defence Forces, it added.