A Mother's Ardent Wish Gave India Her Brave Air Marshal AK Bharti, Who Played Vital Role In Operation Sindoor

Purnia: 'Our job is to attack the enemy's positions, counting the corpses is their job'. 'There is no love without fear'. 'All our military bases, systems are fully operational and are ready for their next mission if required in the future'. These are the fiery words of Air Marshal AK Bharti who led India's air operations during Operation Sindoor, and whom the whole of India is now greatly proud of.

Visit Jhunni Kalan village, the native place of Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, known as AK Bharti. The residents are elated, their chests swelling with pride at the new-found glory that they are basing in after AK Bharti's glorious contribution in the country's recent miliary victory. They fondly remember their association with Air Marshal Bharti, who served as the Director General of Air Operations in Operation Sindoor, and who became famous after making a bold statement at the media briefing after the victory: 'We are still ready.'

Jhunni Kalan, native village of Air Marshal AK Bharti (ETV Bharat)

Who is AK Bharti? After successful Operation Sindoor, the way Awadhesh Kumar Bharti fired his arrows of words at the enemy, made every Indian swell with pride. Since then, everyone started trying to know who is AK Bharti and belongs to which place? Here is his whole story.

The ETV Bharat team visited Bharti's village Jhunni Kalan, and came up with the first hand account of how the villagers feel. It was found that though Air Marshal sounded very tough towards the enemy country, he is a soft-spoken, pleasing person by nature going by the accounts of the villagers. He was always soft towards his village and society. His humility is such that everyone becomes his admirer, as per the residents of Jhunni Kalan. Whenever he comes to the village, he touches the feet of the elders and takes their blessings, and gives his love to the younger ones.

Anil Sharma, a childhood friend of AK Bharti, says, "Awadhesh was of a calm nature since childhood and is so even today. Whenever he comes to the village, he meets people from the surrounding areas. We do not realize that even after reaching such a big post, he has no arrogance. Today the whole country knows our village because of him."

Jhunni Kalan, native village of Air Marshal AK Bharti (ETV Bharat)

A proud moment

AK Bharti's uncle Kumud Narayan Yadav's chest swelled with pride. He says, "Whenever our father Late Anup Lal Yadav used to see an airplane flying in the sky, he used to think that his son or grandson will also fly an airplane. Awadhesh has fulfilled his dream. Along with that, he played such a big role in Operation Sindoor. This is a proud moment."

AK Bharti's father Jeevchhalal Yadav is a retired accountant of the Kosi project. There was a time when Jeevchhalal Yadav did not want his son to join the Air Force, but his wife Urmila Devi insisted on this. "When Awadhesh's joining letter came, his father did not want him to join this field. But I was adamant that my son should serve the country. The result of which is visible today. I talk to him every day. May God give such a son to everyone." - Urmila Devi, AK Bharti's mother.

People are congratulating us today: Kiran, wife of AK Bharti's younger brother Mithilesh Kumar, says that my brother-in-law has brought glory to the entire family. Today he is being discussed all over the country. The biggest thing is that those family members who did not talk to us are calling us today and congratulating us, she said.

Retired Group Captain of the Air Force and colleague of Awadhesh Bharti, Vishwajit Kumar Singh says, "Air Marshal AK is the chief architect of the air operations during Operation Sindoor under the leadership of PM Modi. Under his able leadership, Pakistan and Pakistani terrorists responsible for the barbaric Pahalgam massacre were destroyed. This action of the army has brought glory to India all over the world."

Has not come home for one and a half years: AK Bharti's parents live in Srinagar Hata of K. Haat police station area of ​​Purnia city. Awadhesh is the eldest among four siblings. The second brother is a doctor, while the third brother is also in the medical field. Mother Urmila Devi said that the love for the country is such that the son has not come home for one and a half years, we talk on the phone, but now we are waiting for him to come to Purnia.

According to the information, AK Bharti received his schooling from Sainik School Tilaiya. From where he went to NDA, Pune and joined the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1987. Air Marshal Bharti's professional career has been very illustrious as he topped the course and was awarded the "Sword of Honour".

AK Bharti also did the prestigious Staff Course at Wellington and NDC at New Delhi. Air Marshal Bharti commanded a frontline fighter base and held several important assignments within and outside India. Before taking over as DGAO at Air Force Headquarters, he was posted as Senior Staff Officer (SASO) at Central Air Command in Prayagraj, where he also supervised the recently-held Maha Kumbh.