Air India's Vizag-Bound Flight Returns To Bengaluru Due To Technical Issue

An Air India Express flight, which took off at 10 am, circled over Bengaluru before returning to the airport from where it had originally departed.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam on Saturday returned to the airport here due to a technical issue, airport officials said.

The flight, which took off at 10 am, circled over Bengaluru before returning to the airport from where it had originally departed.

Airport officials clarified that there was no emergency landing and said, "The flight returned due to technical issues, but there was no emergency landing." However, there was no immediate response from the airlines.

