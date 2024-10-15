ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's Delhi-Chicago Flight Diverted to Canada Following Bomb Threat

Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago was diverted as a precautionary measure following a security threat received online.

author img

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

Representational
Representational (ANI)

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to an airline official.

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement. The official said the flight received a bomb threat.

