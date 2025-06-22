ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Temporarily Reduce Flights Operated With Narrow-Body Planes On 19 Routes

The announcement comes days after the Tata Group-owned carrier said it will cut international flights operated with wide-body planes by 15 per cent temporarily.

Air India To Temporarily Reduce Flights Operated With Narrow-Body Planes On 19 Routes
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : June 22, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday said it will temporarily reduce 118 weekly flights operated with narrow-body planes on 19 routes and suspend services on three routes.

The announcement comes days after the Tata Group-owned carrier said it will cut international flights operated with wide-body planes by 15 per cent temporarily. In a statement, the airline said it is going for "temporary cuts of less than 5 per cent to its overall narrow-body network".

"This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of Air India's services on 3 routes and reduction of frequency on 19 routes. The changes are effective until at least 15 July 2025," it said.

Seven-weekly flights on three routes -- Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore and Mumbai-Bagdogra (AI551/552) -- will be suspended till at least July 15. Flights on various other routes, including Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai, will be reduced.

According to the airline, the reductions are aimed at strengthening Air India's network-wide operational stability and minimising last-minute inconvenience to passengers.

