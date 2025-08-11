ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Suspend Delhi-Washington DC Flights Due To Shortage Of Dreamliners, Other Factors

Tata Group-owned Air India said it is suspending its services between Delhi and Washington DC from September 1 due to a combination of operational factors.

Tata Group-owned Air India said it is suspending its services between Delhi and Washington DC from September 1 due to a combination of operational factors.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 11, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India will suspend flights between the national capital and Washington D.C. from September 1, mainly due to non-availability of multiple Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as the legacy aircraft fleet is undergoing retrofit.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which currently operates five weekly flights from Delhi to Washington using the Dreamliner, on Monday said the decision has been taken on account of a combination of operational factors to ensure the reliability of its overall route network.

"The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India's fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026.

"That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline's long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity," Air India said in a statement.

Following the closure of the Pakistan airspace, Air India's Delhi-Washington flights have a stopover at Vienna, and the total flight duration, including the stopover time, is around 19 hours. On the return leg, there is no stop en route, and the flight duration is about 15 hours.

The airline said passengers having bookings to or from Washington D.C. beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.

At present, apart from Washington, the airline operates non-flights to six destinations in North America -- New York, Newark (EWR), Chicago, San Francisco (US), Toronto and Vancouver (Canada).

Currently, Air India has a fleet of around 190 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.

The retrofit of the legacy 26 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes is expected to be completed by July 2027.

"Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington D.C. via four US gateways -- New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco – with the airline's interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination," the statement said.

In the wake of the fatal crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad on June 12, the airline, which has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan, has made changes to its network, including withdrawal of flights on five overseas routes.

The airline, on Sunday, said that starting in early 2027, it will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays.

Read More

  1. AI Flight Diverted To Chennai On Weather Radar Issue: DGCA ; Airline Says Crew Followed Protocol
  2. Air India Flight Diverted After Snag, KC Venugopal Says 'Frighteningly Close To Tragedy'
  3. Air India Crash: UK Families Await Update On DNA-Matched Remains

New Delhi: Air India will suspend flights between the national capital and Washington D.C. from September 1, mainly due to non-availability of multiple Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as the legacy aircraft fleet is undergoing retrofit.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which currently operates five weekly flights from Delhi to Washington using the Dreamliner, on Monday said the decision has been taken on account of a combination of operational factors to ensure the reliability of its overall route network.

"The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India's fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026.

"That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline's long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity," Air India said in a statement.

Following the closure of the Pakistan airspace, Air India's Delhi-Washington flights have a stopover at Vienna, and the total flight duration, including the stopover time, is around 19 hours. On the return leg, there is no stop en route, and the flight duration is about 15 hours.

The airline said passengers having bookings to or from Washington D.C. beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.

At present, apart from Washington, the airline operates non-flights to six destinations in North America -- New York, Newark (EWR), Chicago, San Francisco (US), Toronto and Vancouver (Canada).

Currently, Air India has a fleet of around 190 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.

The retrofit of the legacy 26 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes is expected to be completed by July 2027.

"Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington D.C. via four US gateways -- New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco – with the airline's interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination," the statement said.

In the wake of the fatal crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad on June 12, the airline, which has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan, has made changes to its network, including withdrawal of flights on five overseas routes.

The airline, on Sunday, said that starting in early 2027, it will additionally retrofit 13 of its legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, aiming for completion by October 2028, with the timeline having shifted due to supply chain delays.

Read More

  1. AI Flight Diverted To Chennai On Weather Radar Issue: DGCA ; Airline Says Crew Followed Protocol
  2. Air India Flight Diverted After Snag, KC Venugopal Says 'Frighteningly Close To Tragedy'
  3. Air India Crash: UK Families Await Update On DNA-Matched Remains

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AI SUSPEND FLIGHT TO WASHINGTONWASHINGTON AI FLIGHTS SUSPENDEDAIR INDIA DELHI WASHINGTON FLIGHT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.