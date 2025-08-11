ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Suspend Delhi-Washington DC Flights Due To Shortage Of Dreamliners, Other Factors

New Delhi: Air India will suspend flights between the national capital and Washington D.C. from September 1, mainly due to non-availability of multiple Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes as the legacy aircraft fleet is undergoing retrofit.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which currently operates five weekly flights from Delhi to Washington using the Dreamliner, on Monday said the decision has been taken on account of a combination of operational factors to ensure the reliability of its overall route network.

"The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India's fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026.

"That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline's long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity," Air India said in a statement.

Following the closure of the Pakistan airspace, Air India's Delhi-Washington flights have a stopover at Vienna, and the total flight duration, including the stopover time, is around 19 hours. On the return leg, there is no stop en route, and the flight duration is about 15 hours.

The airline said passengers having bookings to or from Washington D.C. beyond September 1 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.