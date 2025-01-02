Air India Takes Flight with Cinematic Tribute To New York City

Gurugram: Air India, India’s global airline, marked a significant milestone today with the deployment of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). This expansion follows the successful introduction of the A350 on the Delhi-New York (JFK) route on November 1, 2024, solidifying Air India’s presence in the New York region.
To celebrate the occasion, Air India’s cabin crew embarked on a unique journey through New York City, recreating iconic cinematic moments at famous landmarks. Clad in newly designed uniforms by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, the crew brought to life scenes from globally renowned Hollywood and Bollywood films, spotlighting the city’s role in shaping cinematic culture.
Revisiting iconic moments
The crew began their tribute at Rockefeller Plaza, paying homage to the iconic 1932 photograph Lunch Atop a Skyscraper. Posing atop the skyscraper’s towering heights, they captured the spirit of New York’s architectural legacy and adventurous charm.
In Central Park, the crew visited the Gapstow Bridge, a serene and picturesque spot immortalized in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and The Devil Wears Prada. They also stepped onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET), a backdrop to famous scenes from Gossip Girl, Ocean’s 8, and When Harry Met Sally.
The bustling neon lights of Times Square became another stop for the crew, a site synonymous with the energy and vibrancy of New York City. From Vanilla Sky to Kal Ho Naa Ho, Times Square has served as an unforgettable cinematic location, and the crew captured its dynamic allure.
Celebrating NYC icons
The quintessential yellow taxis of New York also took centre stage, with the crew reflecting on their cinematic significance in films as symbols of urban life and New York’s perpetual motion.
Another highlight was their visit to The Pierre hotel’s Rotunda Room, famously featured in Scent of a Woman, where Al Pacino’s iconic tango scene brought elegance and drama to the screen.
Finally, the crew recreated a quiet and contemplative moment under the Queensboro Bridge at Sutton Place Park, a nod to Woody Allen’s 1979 classic Manhattan. The scene, featuring Isaac Davis and Mary Wilkie, epitomizes New York’s cinematic charm and romanticism.
Strengthening India-US Connectivity
With its A350 service, Air India offers non-stop connectivity between Delhi and the New York region, boasting features like private suites in Business Class, a Premium Economy cabin, enhanced inflight entertainment, and complimentary WiFi. The A350 deployment represents a strategic effort to elevate passenger experience while reinforcing ties between India and the United States.