Air India Takes Flight With Cinematic Tribute To New York City

Gurugram: Air India, India’s global airline, marked a significant milestone today with the deployment of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft on non-stop flights between Delhi and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). This expansion follows the successful introduction of the A350 on the Delhi-New York (JFK) route on November 1, 2024, solidifying Air India’s presence in the New York region.

To celebrate the occasion, Air India’s cabin crew embarked on a unique journey through New York City, recreating iconic cinematic moments at famous landmarks. Clad in newly designed uniforms by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, the crew brought to life scenes from globally renowned Hollywood and Bollywood films, spotlighting the city’s role in shaping cinematic culture.

Revisiting iconic moments

The crew began their tribute at Rockefeller Plaza, paying homage to the iconic 1932 photograph Lunch Atop a Skyscraper. Posing atop the skyscraper’s towering heights, they captured the spirit of New York’s architectural legacy and adventurous charm.

In Central Park, the crew visited the Gapstow Bridge, a serene and picturesque spot immortalized in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and The Devil Wears Prada. They also stepped onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET), a backdrop to famous scenes from Gossip Girl, Ocean’s 8, and When Harry Met Sally.

The bustling neon lights of Times Square became another stop for the crew, a site synonymous with the energy and vibrancy of New York City. From Vanilla Sky to Kal Ho Naa Ho, Times Square has served as an unforgettable cinematic location, and the crew captured its dynamic allure.