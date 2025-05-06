ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till May 8

The Air India airline extended the suspension of all flights to Tel Aviv till May 8 following missile attack near the airport in Israeli city.

Published : May 6, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST

New Delhi: Air India has extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 8. On Sunday, the airline decided to suspend the services till May 6 after its flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi following a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city.

Normally, the carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv. In a post on X, Air India said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till May 8.

"Our teams on the ground are assisting impacted guests with alternative arrangements. Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 8th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations," the airline said in its official statement on X late Monday evening.

Customers are advised to check the Air India website or contact customer service for updates and further information regarding their bookings. Earlier on May 4, an Air India flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi as there was a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city. The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv.

